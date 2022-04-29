GOSHEN — Registered and ready to vote, but you don’t know where?
“In Elkhart County, registered voters do not need to cast their ballots at a specific precinct determined by their home address,” according to the Elkhart County Clerk’s website. “Vote centers are utilized to allow voters to vote at any one of the 29 locations throughout the county.”
Several of those Vote Center locations are on the Interurban Trolley routes in Goshen and Elkhart.
“This is to ensure all voters have means to get to a vote center location,” the website states.
Here are the polling locations:
ELKHART COUNTY
Trinity United Methodist Church, 2715 E Jackson St., Elkhart
St. James AME Church, 122 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Elkhart
River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St.
AMBS — Lambright Center, 3003 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart
New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 C.R. 4, Elkhart
Pierre Moran Park Pavillion, 119 W. Wolf Ave, Elkhart
Northside Gym, 300 Lawrence St., Elkhart
Jimtown High School Gym, 59021 C.R. 3, Elkhart
Osolo Township Fire Station, 24936 Buddy St., Elkhart
Granger Community Church, Elkhart Campus, 2701 E. Bristol St., Elkhart
Elkhart County Health Department – 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, Lincoln Center
Grace Community Church 20076 CR 36, Goshen
Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old CR 17, Goshen
Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway E, Goshen
Goshen Church of Christ 61073 State Road 15, Goshen
Greene Road Church, 518 N. Greene Road
Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
Pleasant View Church 58529 C.R. 23, Goshen
First Presbyterian Church, 215 E Lincoln Ave, Goshen
Elkhart County Public Services Bldg, 4230 Elkhart Rd, Goshen
Sunny Side Park Community Bldg., 68546 Clinton St., New Paris
Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S Division St, Bristol
First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17, Bristol
Millersburg Town Hall, 201 W. Washington St., Millersburg
Middlebury Brethren Church, 507 Bristol Ave, Middlebury
First Brethren Church, 1600 N Main St, Nappanee
Bible Baptist Church, 205 E Waterford St, Wakarusa
NOBLE COUNTY
Stone’s Hill Community Church – 151 W Stones Hill Road, Ligonier
Blessed Sacrament Church – 2290 Ind. 9, Albion
Orange Township Fire Department – 101 Warrner Drive, Rome City
Bridgeway Evangelical Church – 210 Brian’s Place, Kendallville
Crosspointe Church – 210 Highpointe Crossing, Kendallville
Noble County Public Library – 104 Ley St, Avilla
Cultivate Church – 500 S Main St, Laotto
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Claypool Area
Claypool Lion’s Building, 205 W Calhoun St, Claypool
Etna Green Area
Heritage Park Building, 338 S Walnut St, Etna Green
Burket/Mentone Area
Mentone Fire Station, 201 W Main St, Mentone
Atwood Area
Atwood Community Center, 213 Hovey St, Atwood
Sidney Area
Amazing Grace Community Church, 202 W Arthur St, Sidney
Nappanee Area
Mt. Tabor Hall, 8424 N 800 W, Etna Green
Silver Lake Area
Silver Lake Town Hall Meeting Room, 604 N Jefferson St. Silver Lake
Leesburg Area
Leesburg Lion’s Building, 114 W School St, Leesburg
North Webster Area
North Webster Community Center, 301 N Main St, North Webster
Syracuse Area
Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N Long Dr, Syracuse
Milford Area
Wawasee Community Bible Church, 2035 E 1300 N, Milford
Pierceton Area
Pierceton Community Building, 105 W Walnut St, Pierceton
Winona Lake Area
Christ’s Covenant Church, 2090 E Pierceton Rd, Winona Lake
Warsaw Area
Ivy Tech Community College, 2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw, IN
New Life Christian Church, 744 S 325 E, Warsaw
Moose Lodge, 1815 W Lake St, Warsaw
First Christian Church, 115 Park Ridge Dr, Warsaw
Community Life Center, 825 N Harrison St, Warsaw
Shrine Building, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E Smith St, Warsaw
Church of God, 1059 Rozella Rd, Warsaw
Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E Canal St, Warsaw
Early Voting Location
Kosciusko County Justice Building, 121 N Lake St, Warsaw
Satellite Early Voting Location
(Final Two Saturdays before Election Day)
North Webster Community Center, 301 N Main St, North Webster
