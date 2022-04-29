20201030-nws-voting-pic2.JPG

GOSHEN — Registered and ready to vote, but you don’t know where?

“In Elkhart County, registered voters do not need to cast their ballots at a specific precinct determined by their home address,” according to the Elkhart County Clerk’s website. “Vote centers are utilized to allow voters to vote at any one of the 29 locations throughout the county.”

Several of those Vote Center locations are on the Interurban Trolley routes in Goshen and Elkhart.

“This is to ensure all voters have means to get to a vote center location,” the website states.

Here are the polling locations:

ELKHART COUNTY

Trinity United Methodist Church, 2715 E Jackson St., Elkhart

St. James AME Church, 122 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Elkhart

River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St.

AMBS — Lambright Center, 3003 Benham Ave., Elkhart

Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart

New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 C.R. 4, Elkhart

Pierre Moran Park Pavillion, 119 W. Wolf Ave, Elkhart

Northside Gym, 300 Lawrence St., Elkhart

Jimtown High School Gym, 59021 C.R. 3, Elkhart

Osolo Township Fire Station, 24936 Buddy St., Elkhart

Granger Community Church, Elkhart Campus, 2701 E. Bristol St., Elkhart

Elkhart County Health Department – 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, Lincoln Center

Grace Community Church 20076 CR 36, Goshen

Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old CR 17, Goshen

Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway E, Goshen

Goshen Church of Christ 61073 State Road 15, Goshen

Greene Road Church, 518 N. Greene Road

Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.

Pleasant View Church 58529 C.R. 23, Goshen

First Presbyterian Church, 215 E Lincoln Ave, Goshen

Elkhart County Public Services Bldg, 4230 Elkhart Rd, Goshen

Sunny Side Park Community Bldg., 68546 Clinton St., New Paris

Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S Division St, Bristol

First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17, Bristol

Millersburg Town Hall, 201 W. Washington St., Millersburg

Middlebury Brethren Church, 507 Bristol Ave, Middlebury

First Brethren Church, 1600 N Main St, Nappanee

Bible Baptist Church, 205 E Waterford St, Wakarusa

NOBLE COUNTY

Stone’s Hill Community Church – 151 W Stones Hill Road, Ligonier

Blessed Sacrament Church – 2290 Ind. 9, Albion

Orange Township Fire Department – 101 Warrner Drive, Rome City

Bridgeway Evangelical Church – 210 Brian’s Place, Kendallville

Crosspointe Church – 210 Highpointe Crossing, Kendallville

Noble County Public Library – 104 Ley St, Avilla

Cultivate Church – 500 S Main St, Laotto

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY

Claypool Area

Claypool Lion’s Building, 205 W Calhoun St, Claypool

Etna Green Area

Heritage Park Building, 338 S Walnut St, Etna Green

Burket/Mentone Area

Mentone Fire Station, 201 W Main St, Mentone

Atwood Area

Atwood Community Center, 213 Hovey St, Atwood

Sidney Area

Amazing Grace Community Church, 202 W Arthur St, Sidney

Nappanee Area

Mt. Tabor Hall, 8424 N 800 W, Etna Green

Silver Lake Area

Silver Lake Town Hall Meeting Room, 604 N Jefferson St. Silver Lake

Leesburg Area

Leesburg Lion’s Building, 114 W School St, Leesburg

North Webster Area

North Webster Community Center, 301 N Main St, North Webster

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N Long Dr, Syracuse

Milford Area

Wawasee Community Bible Church, 2035 E 1300 N, Milford

Pierceton Area

Pierceton Community Building, 105 W Walnut St, Pierceton

Winona Lake Area

Christ’s Covenant Church, 2090 E Pierceton Rd, Winona Lake

Warsaw Area

Ivy Tech Community College, 2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw, IN

New Life Christian Church, 744 S 325 E, Warsaw

Moose Lodge, 1815 W Lake St, Warsaw

First Christian Church, 115 Park Ridge Dr, Warsaw

Community Life Center, 825 N Harrison St, Warsaw

Shrine Building, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E Smith St, Warsaw

Church of God, 1059 Rozella Rd, Warsaw

Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E Canal St, Warsaw

Early Voting Location

Kosciusko County Justice Building, 121 N Lake St, Warsaw

Satellite Early Voting Location

(Final Two Saturdays before Election Day)

North Webster Community Center, 301 N Main St, North Webster

