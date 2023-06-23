The following bills were sponsored or co-sponsored by Indiana's senators for the week ending June 22.
• Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., introduced the "After Hours Child Care Act" on March 27, 2023. The text of the bill was released on June 19.
S. 976. A bill to establish and expand child care programs for parents who work nontraditional hours, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
The bill is cosponsored by Sen. Margaret Wood Hassan, D-N.H.
• Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., introduced the "Codifying Useful Regulatory Definitions Act" on March 27. The text and summary of the bill was released on June 19.
S. 981. A bill to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to define the term natural cheese; to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., James Risch, R-Idaho, Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Peter Welch, D-Vt.
Summary: This bill establishes a statutory definition for natural cheese. Under the bill, natural cheese is defined as cheese (ripened or unripened soft, semi-soft, or hard) that is produced from animal milk or certain dairy ingredients and is produced in accordance with established cheese-making standards. The definition excludes pasteurized process cheeses, cheese foods, and cheese spreads.
A food is deemed misbranded and may not be sold if it does not meet this definition and its label includes the term natural cheese as a factual descriptor of a category of cheese.
• Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., introduced the "NIH Reform Act" on March 23. The text and summary of the bill was released on June 19.
S. 960. A bill to replace the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with three separate national research institutes; to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Mike Braun, R-Ind., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
Summary: This bill separates the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) into three separate institutes: the National Institute of Allergic Diseases, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and the National Institute of Immunologic Diseases.
The bill also requires that the president appoint the directors of the new institutes (under current law, the Director of NIAID is appointed by the Director of the National Institutes of Health). It further requires that the Senate confirm the appointment of the directors of the new institutes and the National Cancer Institute.
• Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced the "No Central Bank Digital Currency Act" on March 23. The text of the bill was released on June 19.
S. 967. A bill to amend the Federal Reserve Act to limit the ability of Federal Reserve banks to issue central bank digital currency; to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas
• Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., introduced the "Quantum in Practice Act" on March 23. The text of the bill was released on June 19.
S. 969. A bill to amend the National Quantum Initiative Act to make certain additions relating to quantum modeling and simulation, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
The bill is cosponsored by Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, D-Ga.
• Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced a resolution on March 22. The text and summary of the resolution was released on June 19.
S.J. Res. 21. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to require that the Supreme Court of the United States be composed of nine justices; to the Committee on the Judiciary.
The joint resolution is cosponsored by Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., John Kennedy, R-La., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Todd Young, R-Ind.
The bill proposes an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to require that the Supreme Court of the United States be composed of nine justices.
Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled (two-thirds of each House concurring therein), that the following article is proposed as an amendment to the Constitution of the United States, which shall be valid to all intents and purposes as part of the Constitution when ratified by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several States within seven years after the date of its submission for ratification.
• Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., introduced a concurrent resolution on March 23. The text and summary of the resolution was released on June 19.
S. Con. Res. 8. A concurrent resolution expressing the sense of Congress that tax-exempt fraternal benefit societies have historically provided and continue to provide critical benefits to the people and communities of the United States; to the Committee on Finance.
The concurrent resolution is cosponsored by Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, James Lankford, R-Okla., Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., James Risch, R-Idaho, Tina Smith, D-Minn., Steve Daines, R-Mont., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., John Thune, R-S.D., Benjamin Cardin, D-Md., Todd Young, R-Ind., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., John Hoeven, R-N.D., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Robert Casey Jr., D-Pa.
Expressing the sense of Congress that tax-exempt fraternal benefit societies have historically provided and continue to provide critical benefits to the people and communities of the United States.
Whereas the fraternal benefit societies of the United States are longstanding mutual aid organizations created more than a century ago to serve the needs of communities and provide for the payment of life, health, accident, and other benefits to their members;
Whereas fraternal benefit societies represent a successful, modern-day model under which individuals come together with a common purpose to collectively provide charitable and other beneficial activities for society;
Whereas fraternal benefit societies operate under a chapter system, creating a nationwide infrastructure, combined with local energy and knowledge, which positions fraternal benefit societies to most efficiently address unmet needs in communities, many of which the government cannot address;
Whereas the fraternal benefit society model represents one of the largest member-volunteer networks in the United States, with approximately 7,000,000 people belonging to local chapters across the country;
Whereas research has shown that the value of the work of fraternal benefit societies to society averages more than $3.8 billion per year, accounting for charitable giving, educational programs, and volunteer activities, as well as important social capital that strengthens the fabric, safety, and quality of life in thousands of local communities in the United States;
Whereas, in 1909, Congress recognized the value of fraternal benefit societies and exempted those organizations from taxation, as later codified in section 501(c)(8) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986;
Whereas fraternal benefit societies have adapted since 1909 to better serve the evolving needs of their members and the public;
Whereas the efforts of fraternal benefit societies to help people of the United States save money and be financially secure relieves pressure on government safety net programs; and
Whereas Congress recognizes that fraternal benefit societies have served their original purpose for more than a century, helping countless individuals, families, and communities through fraternal member activities: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved by the Senate (the House of Representatives concurring), That it is the sense of Congress that--
(1) the fraternal benefit society model is a successful private sector economic and social support system that helps meet needs that would otherwise go unmet;
(2) the provision of payment for life, health, accident, or other benefits to the members of fraternal benefit societies in accordance with section 501(c)(8) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 is necessary to support the charitable and fraternal activities of the volunteer chapters within the communities of fraternal benefit societies;
(3) fraternal benefit societies have adapted since 1909 to better serve their members and the public; and
(4) the exemption from taxation under section 501(c)(8) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 of fraternal benefit societies continues to generate significant returns to the United States, and the work of fraternal benefit societies should continue to be promoted.
* * *
Summary:
This concurrent resolution expresses the sense of Congress that tax-exempt fraternal benefit societies provide critical benefits to the people and communities of the United States and their work should continue to be promoted.
• Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced the "Upholding a Secure Postal System Act" on May 17. The text of the bill was released on June 19.
S. 1641. A bill to require the Comptroller General of the United States to submit reports to Congress on theft of mail and United States Postal Service property, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.
(a) In general — Not later than one year after the date of enactment of this section and each year thereafter for five years, the Comptroller General of the United States shall investigate nationwide patterns and instances of theft of mail and United States Postal Service property and submit a report on each such investigation to the Committee on Oversight and Accountability of the House of Representatives and the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs of the Senate.
(b) Contents — Any report under subsection (a) shall include a description of any measures the Postal Service has in place to address such theft, and recommendations on how the Postal Service and Congress can combat such theft.
(c) Consultation — In carrying out this section, the Comptroller General shall consult with the Inspector General of the Postal Service and the United States Postal Inspection Service.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced the "Student Loan Tax Elimination Act" on March 28. The text and summary of the bill was released on June 18.
S. 1004. A bill to amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to eliminate origination fees on Federal Direct loans; to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Christopher Coons, D-Del., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Robert Menendez, D-N.J.
Summary: This bill eliminates the origination fee on federal student loans. Origination fees are the fees lenders charge for processing new loan applications.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced legislation on March 28. The text and summary of the bill was released on June 18.
S. 1009. A bill to authorize the posthumous honorary promotion to general of Lt. Gen. Frank Maxwell Andrews, U.S. Army, to the Committee on Armed Services.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.
Summary: This bill authorizes the President to issue a posthumous honorary commission promoting Andrews to the grade of general.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced legislation on March 28. The text and summary of the bill was released on June 18.
S. 1010. A bill to authorize the honorary promotion of MSgt. Harold B. Pharis, U.S. Army (retired), to sergeant major; to the Committee on Armed Services.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced the "Federal Employees and Retirees with Delinquent Tax Debt Initiative (FERDI) Act" on March 28,. The text of the bill was released on June 18.
S. 1011. A bill to require an annual report of Federal employees and retirees with delinquent tax debt; to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
The bill is cosponsored by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced the "Keep the Watchdogs Running Act" on March 28. The text of the bill was released on June 18.
S. 1012. A bill to authorize Offices of Inspectors General to continue operations during a lapse in appropriations, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
The bill is cosponsored by Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del.
• Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced the "Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Recoupment Act" on March 28. The text of the bill was released on June 18.
S. 1018. A bill to extend the statute of limitations for fraud by individuals under the COVID-19 unemployment programs; to the Committee on Finance.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Rick Scott, R-Fla.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced legislation on March 29. The text and summary of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1021. A bill to prohibit the Export-Import Bank of the United States from providing financing to persons with seriously delinquent tax debt; to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.
Summary: This bill prohibits the Export-Import Bank from providing financing to a person with seriously delinquent tax debt or for a project in which any participant has seriously delinquent tax debt.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced the "Define WOTUS Act" on March 29, 2023. The text of the bill was released on June 13.
S. 1022. A bill to amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act to modify the definition of navigable waters, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Environment and Public Works.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced the "Farmer-Informed WOTUS Act" on March 29. The text of the bill was released on June 13.
S. 1023. A bill to establish an advisory committee to inform Congress of the impact of Waters of the United States regulations on United States agriculture, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., John Kennedy, R-La., Mike Rounds, R-S.D., Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., and Rick Scott, R-Fla.
• Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced the "Ending China's Unfair Advantage Act" on March 29. The text of the bill was released on June 13.
S. 1035. A bill to prohibit funding for the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change until China is no longer defined a developing country; to the Committee on Foreign Relations.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Mike Lee, R-Utah, Cynthia M. Lummis, R-Wyo., John Cornyn, R-Texas, Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Ted Budd, R-N.C., John Hoeven, R-N.D., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Rick Scott, R-Fla.
• Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., introduced the "Department of Veterans Affairs EHRM Standardization and Accountability Act" on March 29. The text of the bill was released on June 13.
S. 1037. A bill to prohibit the Secretary of Veterans Affairs from carrying out certain activities under the Electronic Health Record Modernization Program until certification of system stability improvements; to the Committee on Veterans' Affairs.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Mike Rounds, R-S.D., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., James Risch, R-Idaho, Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Steve Daines, R-Mont., Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska
• Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., introduced a resolution on May 18. The text of the resolution was released on June 8.
S. Res. 224. A resolution designating May 2023 as "ALS Awareness Month"; to the Committee on the Judiciary.
The resolution is cosponsored by Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Christopher Coons, D-Del., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Susan M. Collins, R-Maine.
• Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., introduced a resolution on May 18. The text of the resolution was released on June 8.
S. Res. 225. A resolution commemorating the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race and recognizing the race as "the greatest spectacle in racing"; to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
The resolution is cosponsored by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.
• Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced the "Failed Bank Executives Clawback Act" on March 29. The text of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1045. A bill to amend the Federal Deposit Insurance Act to clarify that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and appropriate Federal regulators have the authority to claw back certain compensation paid to executives; to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.
• Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced the "Cellphone Jamming Reform Act" on March 29. The text and summary of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1047. A bill to provide that the Federal Communications Commission may not prevent a State or Federal correctional facility from utilizing jamming equipment, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., John Kennedy, R-La., and James Lankford, R-Okla.
Summary: This bill allows a state or federal correctional facility to operate a jamming system to interfere with cellphone signals within inmate housing facilities.
• Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced the "Ending the Notorious, Aggressive, and Remorseless Criminal Organizations and Syndicates Act" on March 29. The text of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1048. A bill to designate Mexican cartels and other transnational criminal organizations as foreign terrorist organizations and recognizing the threats those organizations pose to the people of the United States as terrorism, and for other purposes; to the Select Committee on Intelligence.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Steve Daines, R-Mont., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mike Braun, R-Ind.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced the "Protect Taxpayers' Privacy Act" on March 29. The text and summary of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1051. A bill to amend title 5, United States Code, to lower the standard for removing employees who disclose tax return information without authorization, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Finance.
Summary: This bill increases to $250,000 the criminal penalty for unauthorized disclosures of taxpayer information by federal employees and tax return preparers. It also lowers the evidentiary requirements for removal of employees from federal service who disclose tax return information without authorization.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced the "Administrative Pay-As-You-Go Act" on March 29. The text of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1052. A bill to increase Government accountability for administrative actions by reinvigorating administrative Pay- As-You-Go; to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Cynthia M. Lummis, R-Wyo., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced the "IRS Customer Service Improvement Act" on March 29. The text of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1053. A bill to amend title 5, United States Code, to limit the use of taxpayer funded union time for employees of the Internal Revenue Service, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Finance.
The bill is cosponsored by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
• Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., introduced the "IRS Improper Payments Act" on March 29. The text and summary of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1054. A bill to reduce improper payments and eliminate waste in Federal programs, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
Summary: This bill directs the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to establish annual targets for reducing improper tax payments (i.e., a tax credit or refund that should not have been made or was made in an incorrect amount). The IRS must designate an official responsible for meeting such reduction targets and develop recommendations and legislative proposals designed to reduce improper tax payments.
• Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., introduced the "Ensuring Timely Access to Generics Act" on March 29. The text of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1067. A bill to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act with respect to citizen petitions; to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.
• Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., introduced the "Know Your App Act" on May 18. The text of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1733. A bill to make the assault of a law enforcement officer a deportable offense, and for other purposes; to the Committee on the Judiciary.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Steve Daines, R-Mont., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Katie Boyd Britt, R-Ala.
• Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., introduced the "Small Business Innovation Voucher Act" on May 18, 2023. The text of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1739. A bill to require the Administrator of the Small Business Administration to establish an Innovation Voucher Grant Program; to the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
The bill is cosponsored by Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.
• Sen. John W. Hickenlooper, D-Colo., introduced the "Community College Agriculture Advancement Act" on May 18, 2023. The text of the bill was released on June 14.
S. 1740. A bill to amend the National Agricultural Research, Extension, and Teaching Policy Act of 1977 to authorize capacity building grants for community college agriculture and natural resources programs; to the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Todd Young, R-Ind., Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
• Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., introduced the "Main Street Tax Certainty Act" on May 18. The text and summary of the bill was released on June 4.
S. 1706. A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to make permanent the deduction for qualified business income; to the Committee on Finance.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Tim Scott, R-S.C., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., James Risch, R-Idaho, Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Katie Boyd Britt, R-Ala., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
Summary: This bill makes permanent the tax deduction for qualified business income. (Under current law, the deduction expires after Dec. 31, 2025.)
Qualified business income is defined as the net amount of qualified items of income, gain, deduction and loss with respect to any trade or business, excluding capital gains or losses, dividends, interest income, or income earned outside the U.S.
• Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced the "Empower Parents to Protect Their Kids Act" on May 18. The text of the bill was released on June 4.
S. 1709. A bill to require elementary schools and secondary schools that receive Federal funds to obtain parental consent before facilitating a child's gender transition in any form, and for other purposes; to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Rick Scott, R-Fla.
For the week of June 16-22
Here's a look at how local members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed these measures: the Fiscal Year 2023 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (S. 30); the Paperwork Burden Reduction Act (H.R. 3797), to provide an alternative manner of furnishing certain health insurance coverage statements to individuals; the United States-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade First Agreement Implementation Act (H.R. 4004); and the Employer Reporting Improvement Act (H.R. 3801), to streamline and improve the employer reporting process relating to health insurance coverage and to protect dependent privacy.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1:
BUSINESS TRAINING FOR VETERANS: The House has passed the Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act (H.R. 1606), sponsored by Rep. Bradley Scott Schneider, D-Ill., to codify into law the Small Business Administration's Boots to Business Program for training military veterans in various fundamentals of operating a small business. Schneider said codifying the program, which began in 2013, "will fuel small-business-driven growth well into the future by creating a pipeline of skilled and hardworking entrepreneurs." The vote, on June 20, was unanimous with 407 yeas.
YEAS: Banks R-3rd District, Yakym R-2nd District
House Vote 2:
STUDENT LOANS VETO: The House has failed to override President Biden's veto of a resolution (H.J. Res. 45), sponsored by Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., that would have disapproved of and voided an Education Department rule issued last October that suspended or cancelled payments on student loans. Good said: "President Biden simply does not have the authority to forgive student loans, and thus, spend hundreds of billions of dollars, taxpayer dollars, hard-earned taxpayer dollars, as he transfers debt to those who did not incur it." A resolution opponent, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., said repeal "would trigger a wave of delinquencies and defaults for most of our vulnerable borrowers." The vote, on June 21, was 221 yeas to 206 nays, with a two-thirds majority required.
YEAS: Banks, Yakym
House Vote 3:
CHOICE IN HEALTH CARE: The House has passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, to the Custom Health Option and Individual Care Expense Arrangement Act (H.R. 3799), to express the sense of Congress that free market practices in health care should be restored, and authority over healthcare decisions should lie with patients and doctors, not insurers and government regulators. Roy said such changes were needed to favor "patients and doctors over bureaucrats and corporations that are getting rich because the government is subsidizing their corporate cronyism." An amendment opponent, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, called those changes "a prescription for personal bankruptcy and unlimited medical debt from policies that do not provide essential healthcare benefits." The vote, on June 21, was 228 yeas to 206 nays.
YEAS: Banks, Yakym
House Vote 4:
HEALTH CARE REIMBURSEMENTS: The House has passed the Custom Health Option and Individual Care Expense Arrangement Act (H.R. 3799), sponsored by Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., to give statutory authority for federal regulations to allow employers to offer their employees individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements for covering the workers' medical expenses. Hern said the regulations put individual workers "in the driver's seat when it comes to picking their healthcare plan and lets their employer financially support their decision." An opponent, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, said the bill failed "to ensure that no American is discriminated against on the basis of preexisting conditions and that no employer can discriminate among groups of its employees." The vote, on June 21, was 220 yeas to 209 nays.
YEAS: Banks, Yakym
House Vote 5:
CENSURING REPRESENTATIVE: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 521), sponsored by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for falsely claiming there was evidence of President Trump colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election and become president. The resolution also directed the House Ethics Committee to investigate Schiff's claims and allegations that he abused sensitive information obtained in his time as a senior member of the House Intelligence Committee. Luna said Schiff "exploited his position as chair of the Intel Committee at every opportunity possible, threatening national security, undermining our duly-elected president, and bringing dishonor upon the institution." Schiff said he had "done my duty to hold a dangerous and out-of-control president accountable." The vote, on June 21, was 213 yeas to 209 nays, with 6 voting present.
YEAS: Banks, Yakym
House Vote 6:
IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 503), sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, to re-refer a resolution that would impeach President Biden for high crimes and misdemeanors to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees. Roy called Biden's failure to secure the border with Mexico against both drug shipments and the illegal movement of foreigners into the U.S. a "dereliction of duty and a refusal to actually follow the laws of the United States." A resolution opponent, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., called it a "deeply unserious effort to impeach a president to serve partisan political posturing and political profiteering." The vote, on June 22, was 219 yeas to 208 nays.
YEAS: Banks, Yakym
House Vote 7:
HOUSING FOREIGNERS IN SCHOOLS: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 461), sponsored by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, to condemn the use of public elementary and secondary school buildings to house aliens not legally residing in the U.S. Miller-Meeks said using the buildings as housing "creates a host of issues ranging from safety hazards for young children to a free fall of security issues as a result of not providing adequate accommodations or security screenings." An opponent, Rep. Delia C. Ramirez, D-Ill., said: "This resolution does nothing to solve the crisis, and it certainly isn't protecting our children's education. It is just another way to criminalize asylum seekers." The vote, on June 22, was 223 yeas to 201 nays.
YEAS: Banks, Yakym
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1:
APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julie Rikelman to be a judge on the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals. Rikelman has been the Center for Reproductive Rights's senior litigation director since 2011; preceding that, she was a private practice lawyer and lawyer at NBC Universal. A supporter, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called Rikelman "an accomplished lawyer who has significant experience in both private practice and public interest and whose career demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the rule of law." The vote, on June 20, was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
NAYS: Young, Braun
Senate Vote 2:
REGULATING HEAVY-DUTY VEHICLE EMISSIONS: The Senate has failed to override President Biden's veto of a resolution (S.J. Res. 11), sponsored by Sen. Deb. Fischer, R-Neb. The resolution would have disapproved of and voided an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule for restricting ozone, particulate matter, and other forms of air pollution from heavy-duty motor vehicles that was issued this January. Fischer said the rule would lay a heavy financial burden on truck drivers while doing little to reduce emissions, because "if the price of newer vehicles shoots up, the government is incentivizing businesses to hold on to their older, higher emitting trucks." A resolution opponent, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., called the rule "a monumental investment and significant step forward in our nation's health and air quality that will benefit all Americans." The vote to override the veto, on June 21, was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with a two-thirds majority needed to override.
YEAS: Young, Braun
Senate Vote 3:
NEW YORK JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Natasha Merle to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Merle has been a lawyer and official at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for a decade; previously, she was a public defender in the district for a year and twice was a clerk for New York district judges. A supporter, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., cited Merle's "high ethical standards and reputation for fairness," and a unique perspective on the law derived from being a former public defender. An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Merle "an activist lawyer with a penchant for staking out extreme and inflammatory positions that are thoroughly divorced from reality." The vote, on June 21, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
NAYS: Young, Braun
Senate Vote 4:
REGULATING FIREARM STABILIZING BRACES: The Senate has rejected a resolution (H.J. Res. 44), sponsored by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., that would have disapproved of and voided a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) rule issued this January that regulates stabilizing braces used to enable shooting a pistol from the shoulder. A supporter, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said: "Under this ruling, the constitutional right to bear arms is null and void if you use a stabilizing brace to operate a firearm." A resolution opponent, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said ending the rule "would make it easier for mass shooters and criminals to access these dangerous weapons." The vote, on June 22, was 49 yeas to 50 nays.
YEAS: Young, Braun
Senate Vote 5:
TAX TREATY WITH CHILE: The Senate has ratified a treaty with Chile, signed in 2010, for avoiding double taxation and evasion of income taxes and capital gains taxes. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the treaty was needed to remedy the lack of a tax agreement with Chile, which Schumer called "an unnecessary roadblock to a fruitful and economically prosperous partnership between Chile and the United States." The vote, on June 22, was 95 yeas to 2 nays.
YEAS: Young, Braun