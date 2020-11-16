A Milford woman was injured and ticketed as a result of a two-vehicle crash near Goshen Monday morning.
A car driven by Ronda Davis collided with a pickup truck driven by Todd Cripe, Syracuse, at C.R. 25 and C.R. 46 around 6:55 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Davis was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for an apparent neck injury, according to the release. Police also cited her for failing to yield the right of way at the intersection.
Cripe did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Guadalupe Lopez, 35, Chicago, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Detroit and Spring streets in LaGrange early Monday morning.
• Anna Ryan, 39, South Bend, was arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 5500 N. Ind. 5 in LaGrange around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Another person in the vehicle, Matthew Ryan, 33, Granger, was also arrested on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
• Robert Caldwell, 53, and Linda Caldwell, 47, both of 1717 Morton Ave., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft after police said they stole more than $600 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:55 p.m. Sunday.
• Daymond Peck, 19, 212 W. Wilkinson St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of South Fifth Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Krystle Atkinson, 38, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication after police responded to a situation at 53586 C.R. 27 in Bristol around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
• James Johnson, 30, Detroit, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement early Sunday morning after police said he crashed a car during a pursuit in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 900 East. According to a news release, police joined the pursuit after it crossed into the county from Steuben County. After the crash, police said Johnson ran from the scene, but was apprehended.
POINTING A FIREARM
Goshen police received a report by two people that a male pointed a handgun at the at U.S. 33 and C.R. 20 around 3:55 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway.
INTIMIDATION
Elkhart County police are investigating a situation in which a prison inmate in Indiana sent a threatening letter to local courts, according to a report.
BURGLARY
Marie Grant, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible burglary to a home, 714 S. Eighth St., around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Millard Graber reported to Elkhart County police Saturday tools were stolen from a vehicle at Goshen Memorial Soccer Park, 20792 C.R. 36.
• Raffaele Porter reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from his car while it was parked at a Grand Design RV facility, 11356 C.R. 2, in Middlebury sometime between 4:20 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Nov. 12.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
April Dolliver, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a window was broken at her home, 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 39, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Larry Shepherd, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday his debit card was used fraudulently in the city.
• Jason Demeter, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred Nov. 11.
