ELKHART — A South Bend man and an Elkhart woman died as a result of injuries from a crash on Cassopolis Street, near Sunset Avenue, in Elkhart at 8 a.m. Thursday.
According to Elkhart police, Justin Walker, 22, South Bend, was driving a motorcycle north on Cassopolis Street with Courtney Short, 30, Elkhart as his passenger.
Police reported that a Jeep Cherokee pulled out of the parking lot at 1606 Cassopolis St. and collided with the motorcycle.
Walker and Short were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead of their injuries.
Police did not provide information on the driver of the Jeep Cherokee.
