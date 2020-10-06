LAGRANGE — A couple from Orland died in a two-vehicle crash Monday outside of LaGrange.
Robert Hedges, 79, and Barbara Hedges, 77, died from their injuries after a truck driven by Robert collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Craig Wilson of Sturgis, Michigan, at U.S. 20 and C.R. 250 West around 1:45 p.m., LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Hedges had pulled out from C.R. 250 West and into Wilson’s path on U.S. 20 when the crash occurred, according to police.
Wilson was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for pain, police said.
