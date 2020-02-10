LAGRANGE — Ten people were arrested during a drug bust in LaGrange this weekend.
LaGrange police led the search of a house in the 2000 block of C.R. West 050 North around 3 a.m. Sunday and found about 5 ounces of heroin, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and firearms, police said in a news release.
As part of the investigation, police arrested and jailed the following suspects:
• Jason K. Lowry on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic, possession of a hypodermic needle, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angela S. Winans on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic, possession of a hypodermic needle, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic and visiting a common nuisance.
• Jerod D. Norris on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gregory A. Sickels on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.
• Melissa C. Norris on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica A. Mathews on charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bradley K. Carpenter on charges of possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jakob I. Speelman on charges of possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.
• Salvador Rodriguez Jr. on charges of possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police conducted the search with a warrant, the release shows. Officers from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and the Wolcottville and Shipshewana departments assisted in the bust.
