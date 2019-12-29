A Goshen woman was injured in a collision involving a horse Friday.
Mary Miller was driving a van on C.R. 34 when it struck a horse that had walked onto the road near C.R. 35 around 6:15 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Miller was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The release doesn’t provide further information about the horse.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• A 17-year-old girl reported to Goshen police she was struck by a vehicle while walking across the 600 block of West Pike Street Friday.
The girl told police she had crossed the road near the Kroger gas station east of Denver Avenue when she was struck around 6:15 p.m., police reported.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived. The girl was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for back and leg pain, police said.
• A Valparaiso man reported a hit-and-run crash to Goshen police at 2:27 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred in the parking lot at 1905 Lincolnway East.
DRUG SHIPMENT THWARTED
The Noble County Narcotics Unit arrested a California man after seizing about 32 pounds of crystal methamphetamine bound for an address in LaOtto Tuesday.
Investigators worked with law enforcement in California in a case which tracked the package from California to a delivery company in the county. Police intercepted the parcel Tuesday when a K-9 unit detected it during a search despite the meth being wrapped with items designed to throw dogs off the scent, according to a news release by Noble County police.
Police also arrested and jailed Raul Ruiz, 38, Riverside, California. He’ll face charges in Indiana and California, the release shows.
Investigators were tipped to the delivery on Dec. 20, a day after the narcotics unit found more than 20 pounds of meth at a home in Kimmell as part of a separate investigation, the release shows. The Sheriff’s Office said it’s unknown if the two seizures are related.
ARRESTS
• Alejandro Rosales, 38, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the parking lot at 4024 Elkhart Road around 4:40 p.m. Friday.
• Brian Yoder, 28, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy around 4 p.m. Friday after police received a report he violated a no-contact order.
• Manuel Rodriguez, 32, 713 S. 11th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:07 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Eighth and Purl streets. He was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Three people were arrested by Goshen police at a home at 315 W. Oakridge Ave. at 10:38 p.m. Saturday. According to police, officers went to the home to serve a warrant. While there, they arrested David McNeal, 51, on a warrant issued by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. They also arrested MaKayla Hammond, 36, on a charge of resisting law enforcement and Edward Hammond, 50, on a felony warrant from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and on a charge of resisting law enforcement. They were all taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Terry Stidham, 25, 317 N. Benton St., Millersburg, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:06 p.m. Saturday on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. He was stopped for speeding at Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard, police reported. Stidham was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Juan Quiroz Ramirez, 21, and Roberto Hernandez, 21, were arrested by Goshen police at 12:23 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop for failure to dim headlights at Elkhart and Greene Roads. According to police, Ramirez was the driver and was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia. His passenger, Hernandez, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant through Goshen. They were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Heather Horton, 35, 522 Brookside Manor, Goshen, and Justin Bonham, 31, 111 S. Barrett St., Niles, Michigan, were arrested by Goshen police following a traffic stop at Third and Pike streets at 12:46 a.m. Sunday. According to police, Horton was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was arrested on those charges. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. Bonham was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Angel E. de Jesus Ramos, 19, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior and endangerment, driving without a license and underage drinking following a traffic stop at Hackett Road and Johnston Street at 2:16 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Eligio Resendiz Luevano, 43, 1505 James Place, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:17 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. According to police, Resendiz Luevano was stopped for multiple moving violations in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Riverside Boulevard. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
COUNTERFEITING AND FRAUD
• Laura Kroetz, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a person tried to use counterfeit money at Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., around 11 a.m. Friday.
• Mathew McBride, Goshen, reported to Goshen police fraudulent checks were written on the business account of Tony’s Famous Grill, 103 N. Fifth St., around 3:45 p.m. Friday.
INJURED PERSON
Goshen police responded to a call about a 29-year-old man who was in a yard, 714 S. Eighth St., needing treatment for minor injuries around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
POSSIBLE THEFT
Goshen police responded to a report of a possible theft involving items being unloaded from a semi trailer into a van at Penske, 1768 Eisenhower Drive North, around 5 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Christian Elenes, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 9:46 a.m. Saturday her car was stolen while parked at work in the 100 block of North Eighth Street.
• Danielle Loveall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:19 p.m. Saturday an Xfinity account was opened using her Social Security number without her permission.
VANDALISM
• Nayla Jimenez Cabezas, 307 E. Purl St., reported to Goshen police the outside of her home was vandalized between Dec. 18 and 23.
PHOTO REPORTED
A 26-year-old Goshen man reported Saturday to Goshen police that a man is distributing intimate images of a female without her consent.
INTIMIDATION
A 34-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police Saturday afternoon that she is being intimidated on the phone by a male.
