Two women were injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Goshen Tuesday.
A car driven by Mary Hackman, Goshen, struck an SUV driven by Kyong Cottingham, Fishers, at Ind. 15 and C.R. 18 around 2:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The crash caused Cottingham’s SUV to overturn. Cottingham was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for chest and shoulder pain, police said.
Hackman was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for wrist pain, police said. She was cited for failing to yield the right of way at the intersection.
POSSIBLE GUNFIRE
Goshen police heard a sound that could have either been gunfire or a vehicle backfiring while they were on a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers checked an area around the 2000 block of Lincolnway East, but found nothing suspicious, a police report shows.
METERS DAMAGED
Elkhart County police are investigating a report that electrical meters were damaged at several businesses at 21826 Ind. 120 in Elkhart sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Ace Hardware store at that location was also broken into, and several power tools were stolen, police said.
BURGLARY
Irma Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her home in the 400 block of Summit Street was burglarized sometime early Tuesday morning.
THEFTS
• Staff at Pizza Hut reported to Goshen police a theft by an employee at the restaurant, 1607 Elkhart Road, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
• Carlos Torres, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police the theft of his cellphone at 209 Chicago Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Carmen Hite reported to Elkhart County police a handgun and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at a home, 19177 Wigwam Court, Bristol, sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Kroger reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft from the store, 209 Chicago Ave., on Sept. 3.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jessica Bainter, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Dairy Farmers of America, 1110 S. Ninth St., around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Bainter’s report came after Manuel Urrutia, Goshen, also reported to Goshen police damage to his car while it was parked at the same location around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Evelyn Schrock, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Maple Court apartment complex, 2932 Elkhart Road, sometime early Saturday morning.
FRAUD
Daniel Eash, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
