A woman alleged not only was money stolen from her while she was at church on Mother’s Day, but there was also an attempt to splurge with it at a video game store.
Bethany Mayfield reported to Elkhart County police her wallet was stolen from her vehicle while she was at Northside Church of the Nazarene, 53569 C.R. 7, in Elkhart sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mayfield then said an attempt was made to use her debit card to purchase $500 worth of items from a GameStop store in Elkhart.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Carter White, Goshen, collided with a minivan driven by Cacia Angel, Goshen, after Elkhart County police said White ran a stop sign at C.R. 32 and C.R. 15 around 7:55 a.m. Monday.
In a news release, police said White was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Police also cited him for disregarding a stop sign and for a seat belt violation.
Angel and the passengers in her van declined to be taken to a hospital, police said.
• An SUV driven by Margaret Tompos, Nappanee, collided with an SUV driven by Keith Miller, Syracuse, as Tompos pulled onto U.S. 33 from the drive at Culver’s, 2024 Elkhart Road around 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Goshen police said in a report.
Tompos and Miller did not report any injuries, police said. A passenger in Miller’s SUV, Keilah Gates, Syracuse, complained of head pain at the scene. Miller told police he would take Gates to a local hospital, according to the report.
• A car driven by Camden Gregory, Goshen, swerved to avoid striking a pickup truck driven by Bradley Smith, Goshen, after Smith had pulled out in front of Gregory at C.R. 19 and C.R. 20 around 9:05 p.m. Saturday. When Gregory swerved, his car left the road, struck a pickup truck parked at 58962 C.R. 19, and then rolled over, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
As Gregory swerved, a vehicle behind him, driven by Sara Stansbury, Goshen, also swerved and sideswiped Smith’s truck, according to the release.
Despite the crashes, Gregory, Smith and Stansbury did not report any injuries, police said. A 14-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was treated at the scene for face and arm pain, the release shows.
ARRESTS
• Eric Hill, 31, 22979 C.R. 18, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Main Street and Starr Avenue in Elkhart around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.
• Michael Akens, 42, 911 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Indiana and Lincoln avenues around 1:10 a.m. Sunday. Akens was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Tammy Platt, 31, 111 Winchester Trail, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of battery against a public safety official around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Platt allegedly struck an officer who was assisting Elkhart police during a response to 2820 Cassopolis St.
• Nikitta Grant, 33, 611 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe following a traffic stop at Hackett Road and Johnston Street around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Grant was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Flavio Hernandez Garcia, 20, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of driving without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R. 6 and C.R. 13 around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Hernandez Garcia was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
INTIMIDATION
• Goshen police responded to a fight involving six people in the parking lot of Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, around 7:35 p.m. Sunday. Police said no injuries were reported.
• Elkhart County police, after responding to a call, learned a person allegedly flashed a gun and put another person in fear at a home, 22231 Fenmore Ave., near Goshen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Glennetta Chavez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal recklessness and battery that occurred at a home, 611 W. Wilden Ave., around 7:35 p.m. Saturday.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 30-year-old man at an apartment building in the 4600 block of Conifer Lane around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a woman at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 1:05 a.m. Sunday.
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 26-year-old man at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, after police responded to reports the man had threatened staff around 4:55 p.m. Saturday.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Elkhart County police began investigating allegations of voyeurism and dissemination of child pornography at the Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 10 a.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Rick Barrett reported to Elkhart County police a mini bike and a wheel barrow were stolen when a barn was broken into at 18943 C.R. 18 in Goshen sometime between May 5 and around 2 p.m. Friday.
THEFT
Aldo Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from his home, 2207 Bashor Road, around 7:20 a.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Timothy Emmons, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a crash in the 1500 block of Kentfield Way around 2:55 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene. Emmons told police he wasn’t injured and his vehicle wasn’t damaged.
• Lucus Clark reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck a fence at a home, 68057 U.S. 33, in Benton, and then struck a utility pole and another fence before leaving the scene around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
FRAUD
• Sara Ramirez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her credit card was used at the Marathon gas station, 1149 N. Main St., around 7 p.m. Sunday.
• Kevin Simmons reported to Goshen police Sunday his credit card was used without permission.
