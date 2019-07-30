POLICE NEWS: Wife a suspect in husband's fatal stabbing

An Elkhart woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her husband during an altercation in Elkhart early Saturday morning.
According to Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker, Elkhart County police responded to an emergency dispatch at 5:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a stabbing that had occurred in the 300 block of West Jefferson Street, Elkhart.
Upon arrival, officers reported finding Jimmie Gillam, 33, of Elkhart, seriously injured. Gillam was transported to Elkhart General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was then contacted and took over the scene. During the investigation, numerous witnesses were identified and interviewed, leading detectives to believe that Gillam’s wife, Knesha Carruthers, 33, of Elkhart, was responsible for his death, Becker explained.
According to Becker, Carruthers was arrested mid-day Saturday for Gilliam’s murder and a probable cause review was held Monday, at which time a judicial officer found probable cause for her arrest. Becker noted that charges are expected to be filed Wednesday and an initial hearing is expected to be held Thursday in Elkhart Circuit Court.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.
FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION
The death of an Elkhart man who was killed in a crash following a police pursuit in Elkhart June 9 has been determined to be the result of his own actions.
According to Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker, Michael Mattox, 31, of Elkhart, reportedly fled from police in his vehicle after they were dispatched to the area of 2200 Morehouse Ave., during the early morning hours of June 9 in response to a report of a woman screaming and needing assistance.
After leading police on a high-speed chase that at times exceeded 90 mph, Mattox’s vehicle crashed near the Post Office on Main Street in Elkhart and caught fire. An autopsy revealed that Mattox suffered extensive injuries in the crash, which were immediately fatal, Becker explained. Mattox was also found to have a significant amount of alcohol in his blood, as well as Methamphetamine, she added.
Following her review of the completed investigation, conducted by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, Becker determined that the cause of Mattox’s death was a direct result of impaired and reckless driving, and a refusal to stop for police. As such, she noted that Mattox’s death was caused by his own actions.
ARRESTS
• Leo Johnson, 66, 13811 S. Western Blue Island, Illinois, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of prescription fraud and an extraditable Cook County warrant out of Illinois while at CVS, 410 S. Main St., at 4:54 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into the Elkhart County jail.
• Eric Contreras, 19, 2005 Prairie St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies on a charge of using counterfeit bills and a local warrant while at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen, at 8:12 p.m. Saturday. He was booked into the Elkhart County jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Natasha Jones, 197 Brookside Manor, Goshen, told Goshen police someone attempted to break in her exterior door at 12:53 a.m. Monday.
• Laura Neibert and Dawn Sullivan filed a report with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office indicating that the paint on their cars was scratched while they were parked at 715 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, sometime between July 12 and Sunday.
FOUND ITEMS
• Lois Boyts, 68399 Clinton St., New Paris, filed a report with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office indicating that she found a green Huffy bicycle in her yard at 1:08 p.m. Friday.
• Michelle Taubert filed a report with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office indicating that she discovered an abandoned glasses case containing 2.7 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at 4:45 p.m. Saturday while at 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.
THEFTS
• Sebastian Allen, 407 S. Seventh St., Goshen, told Goshen police several of his belongings were stolen from his front porch at 1:34 p.m. Sunday.
• Ronald Davidhizar, Goshen, told Goshen police a burglary occurred at 203 Middlebury St., Goshen, at 5:39 p.m. Sunday.
• Levi Stutzman, 14513 C.R. 38, Goshen, filed a report with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office indicating that his vinyl fence was damaged and mailbox stolen between 8 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.
• Michael Mast, 19213 First St., New Paris, filed a report with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office indicating that a Ruger LC9 9mm handgun, $200 and his vehicle registration was stolen from his vehicle between midnight and 10 a.m. Thursday.
