An Elkhart man was injured during an apparent carjacking in Goshen Sunday.
Glenn Leemon told Goshen police he was struck multiple times during a robbery, and his vehicle was stolen on Olive Street near Middlebury street. He made the report around 8:50 p.m., which a police spokesperson said was about a couple hours after the incident.
Leemon and the suspects were known to each other, police said.
Leemon had a laceration but refused medical treatment, a report shows.
The case is under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Salvador Guzman, 42, 318 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Wilden Avenue around 9:10 p.m. Sunday.
• Omar Khaoucha, 18, 58200 Hooley Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Police alleged Khaoucha took packs of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards valued at $51.74, a report shows. Khaoucha was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Joseph Munoz, 19, 206 York Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at North Main Street and Oakridge Avenue around 10:25 a.m. Sunday. Munoz was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
BURGLARIES
• Naomi Martin, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police an office window was broken during a burglary to a shop building on her property, 24070 C.R. 46, around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred after Martin reported seeing a suspicious person at her door.
• Lawrence Martin reported to Elkhart County police a Toyota Highlander was stolen from Salem Mennonite Church, 23984 C.R. 46, around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Barry Blosser, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police tools, knives and a lunchbox were stolen during a burglary to the garage of a home, 57638 Hillside Drive, sometime between midnight and 7:45 a.m. Friday.
• Ivan Martin, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police about $100 in cash was stolen during a break-in to his harness shop, 25634 C.R. 38, sometime between 8:30 p.m. last Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Paige Miller, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around 6:30 p.m. Sunday she lost her wallet and believes someone may have stolen it before she went back to a store to retrieve it.
• Mark Modglin, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police his pickup truck and a handgun inside it were stolen from his home, 53242 C.R. 43, sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Police later recovered the truck, but the gun wasn’t found, according to a report.
• Joshua Hill reported to Elkhart County police his 2016 Chevrolet 3500 was stolen from a home, 65420 C.R. 13, in Goshen around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Janelle Houser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged in the 200 block of Queen Street around 5:05 a.m. Monday.
CRASH
A motor scooter driven by Douglas Slabaugh, Goshen, rear-ended an SUV driven by Heidi Helblig, Ligonier, in the 2000 block of Lincolnway East around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Goshen police said in a report.
Slabaugh was treated at the scene for a facial injury, the report shows. Helblig was not injured.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Gladys Rosas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible hit-and-run crash involving her car while it was parked in Goshen around 9:10 p.m. Sunday.
• Leonel Garcia reported to Elkhart County police an SUV struck a utility box at a home, 58097 Hidden Meadow Trail, in Goshen around 4:10 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.
• Aaron Smith, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a truck struck his vehicle at C.R. 40 and C.R. 15 west of Goshen. The driver of the truck left the scene after the collision.
FRAUD
Debora Cotton, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. last Thursday.
