Goshen firefighters extinguished a vehicle on fire behind 113 S. 29th St., Goshen, at 3:54 p.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire was undetermined.
ARRESTED
• Grant Lantz, 43, 1323 S. Eighth St., Apt. 4, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:58 p.m. Saturday on charges of intimidation, intimidation on a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement. According to a police report, officers were called to the apartment building because of a neighbor threatening to harm another neighbor. Lantz was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kenneth Trent, 59, 523 E. Douglas St., Apt. 3, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:57 p.m. Saturday on charges of burglary, theft, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Officers were called to a burglary in the 500 block of East Douglas. After officers spoke with the victims, a search warrant was obtained and executed. Trent was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jeremy Campbell, 31, 3414 Sundew Drive, Rolling Prairie, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Bashor Road on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Campbell was stopped for a traffic infraction and after failing a chemical breath test, he was taken to the Elkhart County Jail, Goshen police reported.
THEFTS
• Misty Bachman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:37 p.m. Saturday that her wallet was stolen from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
• Tomyah Newson, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police that her wallet and keys were stolen from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 2:13 p.m. Friday.
• Minoroume Dok, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that items were stolen from his unlocked vehicle overnight Thursday into Friday in the 1800 block of Westplains Drive.
• Adela Ortega, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:25 p.m. Friday that her wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Lantern Lane. Her credit cars were stolen and used, she reported.
FOOT PURSUIT
• Goshen police reported that a male bicyclist fled from officers in the 1400 block of West Wilden Avenue at 10:08 p.m. Saturday.
FRAUD
• Kathleen Love, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:44 a.m. Friday that unauthorized transactions were made on her Interra Credit Union credit card account.
VANDALIZED
• Linda Baker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that her vehicle was vandalized at 1:01 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue.
