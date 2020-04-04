Two men have been treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Elkhart early Friday evening.
According to Elkhart police, officers were dispatched to the area of Marion and Sixth streets at 5:02 p.m. Friday to investigate a reported shooting with injuries.
Upon arriving at the scene, the officers reported finding a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. A second, 29-year-old man was also located at the scene with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.
Both men were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police noted that no arrests have been made in connection with the shootings, and there is no further suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information connected to the shooting incident is encouraged to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or email tips to tips@elkhartpolice.org.
CRASHES
• According to Elkhart County police, Jonathan Delgado, 21, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle west on C.R. 4, approaching C.R. 5, when he reportedly ran off the north side of the road for an undetermined reason and struck a tree located in the northwest corner of the intersection of C.R. 4 and C.R. 5 at 11:12 p.m. Friday. Delgado was transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of face and neck pain. The incident is under investigation.
• Lacey Hershberger, Goshen, told Goshen police a white SUV struck her parked vehicle while at 1424 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 5:21 p.m. Friday and then left the scene without providing contact information.
THEFT
• Kenneth Trent, 523 E. Douglas St., Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole property from his residence at 10:17 a.m. Friday.
• Nina Ottman, a Walmart asset protection associate, told Goshen police a theft of merchandise occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 10:55 a.m. Friday.
• Michael Parker, Goshen, told Goshen police his cell phone was stolen while at 1917 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 4:45 p.m. Friday.
• Brooke Mawhorter, Goshen, told Goshen police her cell phone was stolen while at 3938 Midway Road, Goshen, at 6:54 p.m. Friday.
• Amado Flores, 1106 W. Clinton St., Goshen, told Goshen police his home was burglarized at 11:38 p.m. Friday.
• Theodore Warner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:17 p.m. Saturday that a female acquaintance stole his debit card in the 400 block of Broadmore Estates, Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Noah White, 608 N. Second St., Goshen, told Goshen police he noticed the front door of his residence had been vandalized at 4:42 p.m. Friday.
GUNFIRE
• The sounds of gunfire were reported to Goshen police at 10:51 p.m. Saturday at Brookside Manor.
DEER KILLED
• Goshen police shot and killed a deer that had been gravely injured when it was struck by a vehicle at 1808 W. Clinton St. at 11:09 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.