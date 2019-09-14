Two crashes Thursday in Goshen resulted in injuries.
• One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Goshen.
According to a Goshen police report, a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Timothy Dehoff, Elkhart, was traveling south, exiting the parking lot in the 2400 block of Century Drive around 3:16 p.m. Dehoff stated to police he did not see a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Janice Frankenberg of Goshen, approaching from around the corner. Dehoff pulled out in front of Frankenberg, his vehicle striking hers.
Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, the report indicates. Frankenberg said she was going to go to the hospital to be evaluated. Dehoff was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license.
• One person was injured following a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Goshen.
According to a report, a 2000 Toyota Camry driven by Richard Kidder, Goshen, was facing southwest on Peddler’s Village Road, attempting to turn right onto Elkhart Road. Kidder old police he did not see a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Jose Garcia of Elkhart when he attempted to turn. Garcia’s vehicle was in the outside lane of Elkhart road, traveling northwest, when it struck Kidder’s Camry.
A 2002 Ford Explorer, driven by Adrian Cruz, South Bend, was directly behind Garcia’s vehicle and swerved to avoid the collision, eventually swiping Garcia’s vehicle.
Kidder told police his vision was blurry. Garcia complained of shoulder pain but did not seek medical attention at the scene. Each vehicle sustained damage.
ARRESTS
• Kevin Hinchliffe, 48, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:16 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, false informing and resisting law enforcement after he allegedly failed to stop for police on his bicycle when they attempted to stop him for not having an illuminating light at nighttime near the intersection of Seventh Street and Washington Street. Hinchliffe was also found to have two outstanding warrants through Elkhart County. Hinchliffe was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Lashonda Wilcox, 43, Kendallville, was arrested by LaGrange Cunty police around 11:39 p.m. Sept. 7 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles following a traffic stop near Hawpatch and Fenn streets. Wilcox was incarcerated at the LaGrange County Jail.
• James Handshoe, 33, Avilla, was arrested by LaGrange County police around 11:39 p.m. Sept. 7 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles following a traffic stop near Hawpatch and Fenn streets. Avilla was incarcerated at the LaGrange County Jail.
BURGLARY
• Alice Kaiser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her garage had been burglarized around 6:51 a.m. Thursday.
• Russell Maust Emery, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone broke into his locked residence in the 400 block of South Sixth Street around 11:06 p.m. Thursday and stole multiple items while he was at work.
THEFT
• Chris Yacks, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police the theft of construction equipment and damage to a dump trailer at Goshen construction site, 611 Hackett Road, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Jon Binkley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his license plate was stolen in the area of Westplains Drive around 7:58 p.m. Thursday.
BATTERY
A 50-year-old Goshen man was battered by two unidentified men around 9:17 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Dykstra Street and South 28th Street. The man sustained a golf ball-sized lump above his right brow and did not seek medical attention at the scene, according to a Goshen police report.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police an invasion of privacy and an attempted burglary at a residence in the 500 block of South Silverwood Lane around 1:04 p.m. Thursday.
