A Syracuse man faces drug charges following an arrest near Lake Wawasee last week.
David Reed, 46, was jailed in Kosciusko County on felony counts of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia last Thursday.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop conducted by police from Kosciusko County’s Narcotics Enforcement Team 43 on Hatchery Road near the southern end of Lake Wawasee, police said in a news release.
ARRESTS
• Isaiah Tran, 23, 60941 Deerfield Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana after he was stopped in the 1400 block of West Wilden Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Steven Seager, 35, 1408 Pike Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 21000 block of C.R. 45 around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
• Tyler Gill, 21, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana after police, responding to a disturbance call, found people in a vehicle in the 29000 block of Roscommon Drive around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Staff at United Trailers reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle, a trailer and several high-value tools were stolen from the business, 19985 C.R. 8, in Bristol around 3 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Utilimaster reported to Elkhart County police tires were stolen off several company vehicles while they were parked at a Horizon Transport lot, 54567 Ind. 15, in Bristol sometime between Friday and Sunday morning.
• Rose Krempa, Osceola, reported to Goshen police the temporary license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in the 400 block of Pike Street around 7 p.m. Monday.
• Jose Trevino, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mo-ped was stolen from 214 S. Eighth St., around 6:20 p.m. Monday.
• Diana Pizana, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at 503 Alana Drive, 4 p.m. Monday.
• Oscar Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 1:10 p.m. Monday.
• James Buller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from the front of Bethany Christian School around 10:20 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred Sept. 25.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred Sept. 18.
BURGLARIES
• Jeffrey Bakeman, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police tools and firearms were stolen during a burglary to his home in the 20000 block of C.R. 8 around 10 p.m. Monday.
• Jacob Castillo reported to Elkhart County police a burglary at a house he was remodeling in the 22000 block of C.R. 45 in Goshen sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
COUNTERFEITING
• Staff at KFC reported to Goshen police a counterfeit $10 bill was used at the restaurant, 921 W. Pike St., around 6:20 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at CravinVape reported to Goshen police counterfeit money was used at the business, 617 W. Pike St., around 12:40 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Dairy Queen reported to Goshen police counterfeit money was used at the store, 723 W. Pike St., around noon Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Kathryn Roth, Kansas, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person after receiving a disturbance complaint at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 2110 Keystone Drive, around 9 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Birtha Beachy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 1:30 p.m. Monday she was involved in a scam.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Goshen police a 16-year-old girl ran away during an outing to an event at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., around 6:45 p.m. Monday.
