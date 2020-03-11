A Goshen man was injured in a fog-shrouded, two-vehicle crash that involved his tractor Wednesday morning.
A car driven by Brian Wisner rear-ended the Kubota farm tractor driven by Robert Henke on C.R. 30 west of C.R. 15 around 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Henke was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for head, chest and arm pain, police said.
Wisner told police the morning fog reduced his visibility, and he didn’t see the tractor before the collision. He did not report any injuries.
Police cited him for following another vehicle too closely, the release shows.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
A Goshen man’s vehicle was damaged in an apparent road rage incident this week.
John Dattilo reported to Elkhart County police a person tried to crash a vehicle into his pickup truck around 1:50 p.m. Monday. The person also threw an object, which dented the side of the truck in multiple places, according to the police report.
The report wasn’t clear where the incident occurred.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a 13-year-old boy on a charge of criminal mischief after Linda Guerrero, of Goshen, reported her vehicle was damaged by an object that was thrown at it while she was driving in the 500 block of North Main Street around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was released to a parent, police said.
• Jacob Carter, 26, 259 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Main and Jackson streets around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Roger Dickess, 39, 20207 C.R. 46, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license after police said he failed to pull over for a traffic stop on C.R. 46 west of Ind. 15 around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Cheryl Johnson, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a table and chairs were stolen from a house, 407 N. Indiana Ave., around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
• William Wengerd, of Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police parts were cut from a vehicle at his house, 10048 C.R. 4, sometime between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.
• Tracy Barnhart, of Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from her minivan while it was parked at a house, 53594 Mark Drive, sometime between Sunday morning and Monday afternoon.
• Elkhart County police received a report of a theft Sunday at the Elkhart County Correctional Complex, 26861 C.R. 26.
HIT-AND-RUN
Heidi Duncan, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her company vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 909 Linway Drive around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information, according to a police report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Hannah Hossler, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her parents’ vehicle was damaged while it was parked at a house, 207 Mill St., sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
FRAUD
• Adriana Perez, of Garden City, Kansas, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her identity is being used for employment in Goshen.
• Tiarra Thomas, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police an unknown person accessed her Facebook account around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
