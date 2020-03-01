Two women and a teenager were injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Elkhart over the weekend.
Calya Alonzo, Goshen, lost control of the vehicle she was driving on C.R. 4, left the road and struck a tree near C.R. 13 around 11:40 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Alonzo complained of chest pain after the crash, according to police.
One passenger in her car, Carly Smith, Elkhart, had knee pain. Another 16-year-old passenger from Bristol complained of face and knee pain, according to police.
ARRESTs
• Guadalupe Lopez Jr., 22, 607 W. Wolf St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Peddler’s Village and Reliance roads around 3:45 p.m. Friday.
• Jeremiah Sims, 28, 211 E. Jefferson St., Apt. 1, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:53 a.m. Saturday on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator during a traffic stop at South Seventh Street and East Lincoln Avenue. He was released pending a court date.
• Robert Saxton, 23, 3626 Rexford Drive, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:36 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Saxton was a passenger in a vehicle police had pulled over for a traffic violation at Oakridge Avenue and North Third Street, police reported. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• A 16-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police at 7:33 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana. The teen was stopped at Kercher Road and Lincolnway East for a traffic violation. He was released to his mother on a written promise to appear in court.
• Ciarra Johns, 24, 503 E. Elkhart St., Bristol, and Dustin Prenger, 28, 58122 Andrew Drive, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police at 8:25 p.m. Saturday during a traffic stop at West Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane. According to police reports, Johns, who was the driver, was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Prenger, police reported, was in possesion of marijuana. Both were released on written promises to appear in court.
• Joshua Arroyo, 28, 222 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:49 p.m. Saturday on a charge of auto theft. Police reported that Arroyo was found in the 500 block of West Lincoln Avenue, inside a vehicle that was reported stolen. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
A fight in the 300 block of North Second Street ended with two men receiving minor injuries at 9:29 p.m. Saturday.
According to Goshen police, a 26-year-old Goshen man and a 24-year-old Goshen man reported being battered. The 24-year-old had minor lacerations to his hand and was treated by paramedics at the scene. The 26-year-old received minor injuries to his eye and declined medical attention, police reported.
FRAUD
Geoffrey Landis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday fraudulent activity through his business, Menno Travel, 210 S. Main St.
CRASH
Amy Pavel, North Webster, lost control of the car she was driving amid icy conditions, crossed the center line of C.R. 800 North and struck an SUV driven by Amy Hill, North Webster, near C.R. 550 East south of Syracuse around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Kosciusko County police said in a news release.
Emergency crews had to free Pavel and Hill from their vehicles.
Pavel was critically injured and was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for medical treatment, police said.
Hill and a 7-year-old girl in her SUV were taken to Parkview Warsaw Hospital to receive treatment for face and neck injuries, the release shows.
BURGLARY
Carmen Taylor, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her home, 1618 William Henry Lane, sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and around 5 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Damian Brown reported to Goshen police the theft of gasoline from Pak-A-Sak, 112 W. Pike St., around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Sally Beauty Supply reported to Goshen police two suspects stole hair products from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6 p.m. Friday.
• Corey Hamlett, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:13 a.m. Sunday his cell phone was stolen while he was at Krazyman’s Stompin’ Grounds Bar, 1914 Elkhart Road.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Goshen police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Crazy Man’s Bar and Grill, 1914 Elkhart Road, around 2 a.m. Saturday.
• Hermino Morales Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of Martin’s Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Misty Tepen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police raw eggs were thrown at her vehicle and trailer while they were parked at a home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.
