A woman and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Bristol Wednesday morning.
A car driven by Jasmine Milam, Kalamazoo, Michigan, crossed the center line of Vistula Street and collided head on with an SUV driven by Alejandro Esparza-Reyes, Elkhart, west of Fairway Avenue around 6:15 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Milam and Esparza-Reyes did not report any injuries, police said.
A woman in the SUV, Nora Esparza-Reyes of Elkhart, and two children ages 11 and 5 were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Milam was cited by police for driving left of center, and Esparza-Reyes was cited for driving without a license and for driving without insurance.
ARRESTS
• Michael Sheets, 25, 3413 Fox Chase Lane, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Sixth and Middlebury streets around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. Sheets was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Corey Riegle, 31, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 6 in Elkhart around 1 a.m. Thursday.
• Julie Hubbell, 45, 7143 E. 125 South, Pierceton, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and false informing as well as on a Goshen city warrant following a traffic stop at South Main and Jefferson streets around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jessica Jones, 28, 2414 W. Clinton Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of battery, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest after police responded to call about a fight at The Arena, 2401 Middlebury St., in Elkhart around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. In a report, police said Jones was found outside the nightclub, “screaming and ranting,” and was trying to start verbal fights with patrons. Jones also allegedly punched a patron and broke his phone, the report shows.
BURGLARY
Goshen police responded to a burglary call and learned an Xbox One was stolen from a home, 623 Pringle Dr., Wednesday. The person who reported the case told police two men were seen entering the house’s back door and then left with an electronic device, according to a police report.
THEFT
David Widner, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from his truck while it was parked at 64303 C.R. 35 sometime between last Saturday and Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Paul Patus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the vehicle he was driving was cut off by another vehicle in his lane, resulting in a rear-end collision, at Elkhart and Peddler’s Village Road around 1:10 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information.
• Scott Beard of Elkhart told Goshen police Tuesday at 8:13 p.m. that he was the victim of a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of Elkhart and Ferndale roads.
• Crystal Brimhall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her parked vehicle was struck and damaged by another vehicle overnight Tuesday while it was parked at 2932 Elkhart Road.
FRAUD
• Ronald Davidhizer reported to Goshen police a Bank of America account was opened using his name.
• Rochelle Myers reported to Goshen police an incident with her credit card and fraudulent charges Monday.
• Johnathan Lucas of California contacted Goshen police Tuesday morning and reported someone in Goshen has been using his identity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.