Christmas tree decorations were among items reported stolen in Goshen and New Paris this week.
• Bodhi Farquhar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a Christmas decoration was stolen and tree lights were vandalized at his home, 513 S. Seventh St., around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• Leidy Diana-Avila, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while she was at work at Triangle Rubber and Plastics Co., 1924 Elkhart Road, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Kelsey Perez, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from her car while it was parked at a home, 18899 Third St., sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.
BATTERY
Myles Bolden reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday multiple juveniles battered another juvenile at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Joann Cramer reported to Elkhart County police a truck backed into the school bus she was driving on C.R. 31 south of C.R. 20 near Goshen around 4:20 p.m. Monday. The driver of the truck left the scene without exchanging information, according to a police report.
HOUSE FIRE
One person was injured in a house fire in Elkhart Wednesday night.
Elkhart firefighters responded to the scene at 513 Moody Ave. around 11 p.m. and found smoke coming from front of the two-story house. During the operation, crews found the fire had started in an upstairs bedroom closet, according to an Elkhart Fire Department news release.
The blaze was brought under control in about 20 minutes, and the cause was labeled as accidental in the release.
One person who had escaped the fire was treated at the scene for a minor injury, the release shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• A report of criminal mischief was filed at the Elkhart County Courthouse, 315 N. Second St., in Goshen around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.
• Mildred Herendeen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at The Window, 223 S. Main St., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
