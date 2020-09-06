THEFTS
• Carolyn Miller of Millersburg, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen while she was shopping at Wal Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E. at 8:09 a.m. Friday.
• Christopher Nettrouer of Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of cash by someone he knows. The theft occurred Friday at 633 N. Main St.
• The property manager of Ashton Pines reported to Goshen police the possible theft of checks and money orders from the office box drop. The theft occurred at 4358 Balsam Fir Lane Friday.
• An employee of Dollar General reported to Goshen police a customer used a counterfeit bill Friday to purchase an item at the North Main Street store.
• Jesus Juarez of Goshen reported to Goshen police Friday that he was the victim of a scam.
• Brian Kilmer of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft occurred Dec. 15, 2019 in the 1700 block of Wildwood Court. The police report did not contain information about what was stolen.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police report a charge of domestic battery was filed against someone who reportedly battered a 9-year-old boy at 2205 Revere Drive Friday. Police did not report who was arrested. The boy sustained a bruise to his eye and marks on his legs, according to the police report.
• Patrick Jarrell, 48, of 1402 Westway Blvd, Canutillo, Texas, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after being stopped for driving left of center in the area of Bashor and Post roads by Goshen police.
Jarrell was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kevin Menjivar, 27, 106 W. Jackon St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police Friday at 8:33 p.m. at 9174 his home on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and intimidation after officers were called to the area for a domestic fight. The victim, a 33-year-old female, sustained a small cut under her eye and a complaint of pain. The victim refused medical treatment. Menjivar was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARIES
A Goshen women reported to Goshen police Friday that a male attempted to gain entry to a relative’s home at 926 Lucerne Drive, early Friday.
VANDALISM
• Carmen Aguilar De Barba reported to Goshen police Friday night that tires on her vehicle were slashed while the vehicle was parked at 1002 Eisenhower Drive N.
• Emanuel Favila of Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged by someone Friday night while it was parked at 306 S. Wheatland Drive.
ASSAULTS
• A 24-year-old female of Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was battered by someone whe knows while she was at Wings Etc, 2815 Gateway Drive South Friday evening. The victim was not injured, according to the police report.
