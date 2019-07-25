POLICE NEWS: SWAT team finds suspect hiding in refrigerator in Topeka apartment

Police put the cuffs on a Bristol man Thursday who tried to avoid arrest by hiding in a refrigerator.
Travis Lee Fullington, 31, of Bristol, was arrested in Topeka on a parole violation warrant, according to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report.
Police said Fullington was first spotted in Rome City driving a silver Chrysler minivan that had been reported stolen. Police said they located the van in the parking lot of the Topeka Trace Apartments along North Street. A resident of the apartments told police Fullington was in an apartment and had barricaded it. The resident also told police Fullington had access to a shotgun and ammunition, according to the police report.
Police then tried to call Fullington out of the apartment without success.
The Indiana State Police SWAT team was called in and more attempts to persuade Fullington to leave the apartment were made. Getting no response, the SWAT team entered the apartment and found Fullington hiding in a refrigerator, according to information in the report.
PROWLER REPORTED
Michael Mayorga called Goshen police to his house at 701 S. Eighth St. at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday to report a person was climbing on his roof and shining a light in a window.
Police were unable to locate the person.
FIGHT REPORTED
Goshen police responded to a report of three men fighting at 308 S. Eighth St. at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said a 19-year-old male from South Bend, a 19-year-old male from Bristol and a 28-year-old Goshen man were involved. One of the teens was checked by Goshen medics because he had been knock unconscious, according to the police report.
No arrests were made.
ARRESTS
• Katherin Beecher, 27, 706 S. Eighth St., was arrested by Goshen police Wednesday at 11:11 p.m. on a charge of domestic battery. Police said the victim declined medical attention.
• Charles Lambright, 63, 909 S. Indiana Ave., was arrested on a charge of theft Wednesday at 6:19 p.m. The theft, according to Goshen police, occurred at 245 Chicago Ave.
Lambright was released pending a court date.
• Emmanual Castillo, 26, 812 S. Eighth St., was arrested by Goshen police in the 1000 block of Lincolnway East Wednesday at 4:52 a.m. Castillo was arrested on charges of being a habitual traffic offender and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRASHES
• A member of First Brethren Church, 215 W. Clinton St., reported to Goshen police someone struck at fence at the church and left without reporting the incident.
ASSAULT
Glen C. Roberts, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday he was battered by a person he did not know while he was at 401 E. Lincoln Ave. at 2:26 p.m.
TRESPASS WARNING
Goshen police report they issued a woman a no trespass warning at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday at the Boost Mobile store, 428 W. Pike St.
THEFTS
• Chad Wood of Wolf Lake told Goshen police Wednesday afternoon his maroon Chevrolet Blazer was stolen from 2006 S. Main St. at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Virginia Scheidel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her credit card number was stolen.
AWOL
Elkhart County police reported Micah Marcin, 39, Mishawaka, is considered absent without leave from the county work release center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., after he failed to return Tuesday.
