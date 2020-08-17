A South Bend man faces about a dozen years in prison for his role in stealing nearly $500,000 from a house in Goshen, as well as for drug possession and domestic battery.
Matthew Smiechowski, 26, admitted to charges in three cases in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 Thursday. One case involved a heist targeting local landlord Ronald Davidhizar last year.
In an agreement, Smiechowski pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony count of burglary in the heist case, a Level 4 felony count of possession of a narcotic in a subsequent drug case, and a Level 6 felony count of domestic battery in an unrelated earlier case.
Smiechowski and three other people were accused of breaking into a house owned by Davidhizar in the 200 block of Middlebury Street in Goshen in late July 2019. The group reportedly stole several items including antique pocket watches and a duffel bag filled with cash, allegedly about $400,000, that was split among the suspects.
Two days later, Smiechowski and one of the burglary suspects, Katelynd Landess, were arrested following a traffic stop by Goshen police in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road. During a search, police found bottles of pills in the vehicle as well as a duffel bag that held about $160,000 in cash and pocket watches.
The plea agreement calls for Smiechowski to serve 13 years in prison and a year of probation. Broken down across the cases, the term amounts to 12 years each on the burglary and drug possession charges to be served concurrently, followed by one year in the domestic battery case. The drug possession charge was reduced from a higher-level drug dealing charge. Two other dealing charges were dropped, as was a strangulation charge in the battery case, court documents show.
Landess, 24, was sentenced to five years of house arrest in October 2019 after she pleaded guilty to a burglary count in Elkhart County Superior Court 2. She later violated conditions of her house arrest and was sent to prison for her sentence in January, court information shows.
A third suspect in the burglary, Jeffrey Fisher, 35, was sentenced to seven years in prison and two years probation in November 2019 after he pleaded guilty to Level 4 felony counts of burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
INTIMIDATION
• Juan Garcia Rosales, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person he knows pointed a gun at him at a home, 802 College Ave., around 2:10 p.m. Sunday.
• Jose Medina reported to Elkhart County police two people drove up next to him and pointed handguns in his direction while in front of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 61314 C.R. 21, in Goshen around 10:05 p.m. Saturday.
ARRESTS
• Elsa Caldera, 44, 342 Stone Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation in the 900 block of Grant Street in Elkhart around 12:55 a.m. Sunday.
• Joshua Lopez, 27, 1509 Westmoor Pkwy., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and following a traffic stop at C.R. 9 and Lake Terrace Circle in Elkhart around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Michael Torres, 34, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct after police found him with a knife after responding to a call that he was running and yelling at people along the 100 block of North Fifth Street in Elkhart Friday. A police report identifies Torres as being from Ligonier. Jail information lists his address as 912 N. Main St. in Goshen.
BATTERY
• Goshen police responded to a call that a patient battered a staff member at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The staff member did not want to press charges, the report shows.
• Elkhart County police said Jarmain Johnson, Elkhart, was stabbed in the face and chest by a girl at a home in the 400 block of West Hawthorne in Elkhart around 3:50 a.m. Friday, a report states.
• Brooke Moore reported to Elkhart County police she was battered by a juvenile at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 5 p.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Goshen police learned a TV was stolen from a recreational vehicle that had been reported as damaged at Goshen RV Supercenter, 3200 Elkhart Road, around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Mark Walters reported to Elkhart County police a license plate was stolen, damaging an SUV at Moore Custom Aluminum Trailers, 18520 U.S. 20, near Goshen sometime between 3 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Vickie Collins, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police money, keys and guns were stolen from her home and vehicles at 19278 C.R. 40 sometime between July 15 and 6 a.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Elkhart County police received a report about a crash that occurred at C.R. 23 and C.R. 104 in Bristol around 1:55 a.m. Sunday. The report alleged a male and a female left the scene of the crash.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Myron Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his motorcycle was damaged at a home, 210 Queen St., around 8:40 a.m. Sunday.
• Tania Medina, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police threats were written on a window, damaging it, at her home, 60846 C.R. 21, around 2:35 a.m. Saturday. Medina later made a second report that someone had written on the side of her home around 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
• Colby Setser, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was scratched and tires were slashed while it was parked at his home, 57478 Emerald Chase Lane, sometime between 3:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.
CRASHES
• Nadine Devito, South Bend, was thrown from the motorcycle she was driving when she stopped it suddenly, believing she needed to avoid a potential crash with another vehicle at Ind. 13 and C.R. 34 around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Devito was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
• An SUV driven by Tiffany Sweezey, Mishawaka, collided with an SUV driven by Lyric Diaz, Elkhart, as Sweezey turned in front of Diaz’s vehicle at C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 around 1:15 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Diaz was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Sweezey did not report any injuries, according to the release. She was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.
• Stephanie Chupp, Syracuse, swerved the SUV she was driving into the opposite lane of C.R. 36 and sideswiped an SUV driven by Abbie Boyer, Nappanee, near Ind. 119 around 11:25 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release. Chupp had swerved to avoid an animal in the road.
Chupp and Boyer were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Chupp was also issued a warning for driving left of the center line.
• Tara Prince, Elkhart, lost control of the car she was driving, went off the side of C.R. 4, swerved back onto the road, crossed the center line and sideswiped a car driven by Robert Tharp, Granger, near C.R. 5 around 11:20 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release. The crash caused Tharp’s car to spin, and Prince’s car struck a utility pole, followed by a mailbox and a garbage can at 28766 C.R. 4.
The release shows Prince was injured with multiple lacerations, while Tharp complained of head pain.
• A pickup truck driven by Jessica Slattery, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Machelle Henderson, Elkhart, when Slattery ran a stop sign at C.R. 15 and C.R. 26 around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Henderson did not report any injuries.
Slattery was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for pain to her body. Two passengers in her truck — Ivy Goins, Randelman, North Carolina, and an 11-month-old girl — also went to the hospital with pains. A 2-year-old boy was checked at the hospital, but no injuries were reported, police said.
Slattery was also cited by police for failing to stop at a stop sign.
• A motorcycle driven by Melvin Bridges, South Bend, blew a tire and caused him to crash along the side of U.S. 20 near Ind. 19 around 8:25 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Bridges was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for back pain, police said.
SCAM
Alma Gallegos Lupercio, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police she was scammed at Concord Cars Inc., 2228 Lincolnway East, around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
