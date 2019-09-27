A LaGrange man is jailed, accused of leading police on a pursuit that ended with him hiding in a river bank in Michigan.
Kevin Smith, 44, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, aggressive driving and reckless driving Thursday night, according to LaGrange County police.
Smith refused to pull over for a traffic stop around C.R. 750 North and C.R. 800 East in LaGrange County, spurring a pursuit that went up into Michigan. The vehicle Smith was driving blew a tire on stop sticks, and then sped into a corn field near the community of Colon, police said in a news release.
The vehicle stopped in the field, and Smith ran from the scene. Michigan state police found him about an hour later by hiding along the Little Swan River bank, and he was taken into custody, the news release shows.
A passenger in Smith’s vehicle, Richard Moore, 34, was arrested in the corn field on charges of resisting arrest, aggressive driving and reckless driving.
Smith and Moore were booked into the St. Joseph County, Michigan Jail, and they’ll undergo extradition back to Indiana.
ARRESTS
• Timothy Arnold, 33, 1501 James Place, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Greene Road and Lincoln Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Thursday.
• Connor Ellis, 22, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of public intoxication after police made a welfare check in the 400 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday. Ellis was treated at Goshen Hospital before he was taken to jail.
• Chad Genth, 47, 513 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting arrest, driving as a habitual traffic violator and possession of marijuana following a pursuit that started and Goshen around 2 p.m. Thursday. The pursuit continued south toward the Syracuse area where police said Genth crashed a vehicle, and then ran on foot before he was stopped, according to a report.
• Jose Ramos, 44, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a police radio without a permit following a traffic stop at North Chicago Avenue and West Wilkinson Street around 9 a.m. Thursday. Ramos was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Ian Rodzankas, 32, 311 E. Jefferson St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after police stopped him at East Jefferson Street and Cottage Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
BURGLARIES
• Christopher Garrett, Goshen, reported to Goshen police guns and a PlayStation were stolen during a burglary at his home in the 200 block of Remington Lane around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Nicco Ravenna, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police two televisions and other items were stolen during a burglary to a home in the 58000 block of C.R. 23 sometime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFT
Staff at Joann Fabrics reported to Goshen police a product was stolen from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
CRASHES
• A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Wakarusa Thursday evening.
An SUV driven by David Sterk, Akron, Indiana, collided with a pickup truck driven by Robert Mason, Elkhart, at C.R. 13 and Ind. 119 around 6:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Mason and Sterk did not report any injuries. A passenger in Sterk’s SUV, Penny Sterk, Akron, Indiana, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for foot pain, police said.
• Jillian Maust, New Paris, was injured when the car she was driving was rear-ended by a car driven by Jessica Carpenter, Vandalia, Ohio, while traffic was stopped at a red light at College Avenue and 15th Street in Goshen around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Carpenter was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said.
Maust did not report any injuries.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Gene Thurster, Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was struck by another vehicle at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 8:50 p.m. Thursday.
• Joe Barkey, Illinois, reported to Goshen police his car was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Court Yard Condominiums, 1100 Court Lane, around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Teresa Blosser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a rock was thrown at her vehicle, damaging it while it was parked at Model Elementary School, 412 S. Greene Road, around 9 a.m. Thursday.
• David Daugherty, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a local business was defaced at 106 S. Main St. sometime Tuesday afternoon.
