An Elkhart man is jailed, suspected in an armed robbery in Elkhart Wednesday night.
Henry Littrice, 19, is accused of using a handgun to hold up a Speedway gas station, 2755 S. Nappanee St., around 7:40 p.m. He then allegedly fled in a vehicle, according to Elkhart police in a news release.
About 45 minutes later, amid the investigation into that case, Goshen police responded to Chalet Party Shoppe where an employee was robbed at gunpoint at the store, 1830 Rieth Blvd., and the suspect fled with cash.
“Officers learned that the Goshen Police Department had a robbery at approximately 8:24 p.m. with a suspect matching the accused,” the Elkhart police release states, referring to the Speedway robbery.
Goshen police spokeswoman Tina Kingsbury called Littrice a person of interest in that case, but the investigation is still underway and the department has not made any arrests in connection with the robbery along Rieth Boulevard.
No injuries were reported in either case.
Elkhart police later spotted a vehicle matching the description from the investigation around 10:30 p.m. and they had the driver pull over for a traffic stop at Pleasant Plain and Hively avenues, police said.
Following a search, Littrice was arrested at the scene, police said. He was jailed on charges of armed robbery and illegal consumption of alcohol, jail information shows.
Earlier in the evening, prior to the Speedway robbery, Elkhart police had responded to a suspicious person call at 7-Eleven, 3624 S. Nappanee St., the release shows. Police said the suspect in that incident also matched Littrice’s description.
ARRESTS
• Sehar Singh, 23, 53389 Forest Lakes Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 26 around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
• Ian Rodden, 41, 211 E. Jefferson St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia as police served an Elkhart County warrant at his home around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• Anthony Boxley, 39, 1203 Georgia Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 146 near New Paris around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CRASH
Wayne Stutsman, Goshen, was injured when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car driven by Junior Semexan, Goshen, at Lincolnway East and Madison Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, a report by Goshen police shows.
Stutsman told police he didn’t see Semexan’s car as he pulled into his path while turning left onto Madison. Semexan told police he was unable to stop in time to avoid the crash, the report shows.
Stutsman was treated at the scene for arm pain. Semexan didn’t report any injuries.
THEFTS
• Ernestina Pacheco, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Craig Adams reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday pumpkins, gourds and squash were stolen from a pumpkin stand at 58518 Ind. 15 in Goshen the evening of Oct. 11.
INTIMIDATION
An Elkhart County police report shows a government agency received a threat via telephone by an Elkhart resident Tuesday.
HOUSE FIRE
An apparent furnace malfunction started a fire that damaged a house in Wakarusa Monday.
Wakarusa firefighters, aided by crews from the Baugo and Harrison township departments, responded to the fire at 207 S. Elkhart St. around 9:50 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames in the house, the Wakarusa Fire Department said in a news release.
The situation was brought under control about 40 minutes later.
The homeowners weren’t home at the time, and no injuries were reported, the release shows.
An investigation found the fire started in the house’s laundry room where the furnace was located. The homeowners had turned it on for the first time since spring, but the device seemed to malfunction and caused the fire, the news release shows.
HIT-AND-RUN
Samantha Clawson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle at 2019 Lincolnway East around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived, a report shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Laura Garcia, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a vehicle was driven through her yard, 21590 Horseshoe Court, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.