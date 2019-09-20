Several thefts were reported in Goshen Thursday.
• Brittany Dobie, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her dog was stolen from the backyard of her home, 1318 Harvest Drive, around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Holiday Inn Express reported to Goshen police the theft of a computer from the hotel, 1415 Lincolnway East, around 7 a.m. Thursday.
• Maria Ortega, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in the garage of a home, 522 Van Gilst Drive, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Guillermina Ortega, Goshen, also reported the theft of a bicycle from the same location.
• Courtney Stewart, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1011 Van Gilst Drive, sometime early Thursday morning.
ARREST
Luis Garcia, 18, 616 E. Madison St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a permit after police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Cosmo Street around 8:10 p.m. Thursday.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Staff at Mary Feeser Elementary School reported to Elkhart County police multiple students saw a suspicious person in a wooded area on the north side of the school, 26665 C.R. 4, Elkhart, around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Taco Bell reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used by a customer at the restaurant, 1819 Lincolnway East, around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
CRASHES
• Rollie White, Elkhart, was injured when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer on Paradise Lake Road near Jeffries Street in Cass County, Michigan around 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Cass County police said in a news release.
White was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.
• Julie Baumgartner, Middlebury, was injured when the SUV she was driving was struck by an SUV driven by Elton Martin, Goshen, at Ind. 15 and Ind. 119 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.
Baumgartner was treated at the scene for arm pain, police said.
Martin did not report any injuries.
