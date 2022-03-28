A Goshen printing business selling signs expressing messages of support for Ukraine saw a number of the signs vandalized early Monday morning.
According to Roy Beaupain, owner of Economy Offset Printers, 2516 Industrial Park Drive South, Suite A, Goshen, several of the signs had been placed in front of the business along with a message indicating their purchase price of $10.
Beaupain indicated that he was notified by an employee early Monday morning that the signs had been vandalized.
“He texted me the pictures,” Beaupain said of the employee. “I wasn’t here, but we know it happened at around 6 a.m. because of the security cameras.
“We are selling signs that support Ukraine as a fundraiser for relief efforts,” he added. “We’re donating the net proceeds, so we’re not making any money from it, and we’re not trying to. I just don’t understand the mindset of what is going on, and I thought we were going to get 100% support. Who wouldn’t support the Ukraine cause?”
Prior to making the signs, Beaupain said one of his employees warned him that he might get some blow-back as a result of the fundraiser, but he laughed it off because he couldn’t believe anyone would support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We filed a police report and we have somebody coming in to grab the video,” Beaupain said. “We know it was one man in a black hoodie, and he must have parked in the street or came from the subdivision. He walked over the berm, and then came in really quickly and cut the signs up, then left the same way. Unfortunately he pulled up in a car that we couldn’t identify.”
Beaupain said he plans on replacing all of the damaged signs as soon as possible.
“For me, it’s not about the politics,” Beaupain said of the fundraiser. “I don’t know Ukraine. I don’t know Russia. For me, it’s about the humanity, about innocent women and children, and the targeting of innocent civilians.
“I don’t trust everything I hear or see on the news, but the pictures of pregnant women and little kids ... There’s no humanity,” he added. “I just can’t believe we are in 2022 still seeing images like that.”
A police report was filed with the Goshen Police Department at 8:43 a.m. Monday. The case remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Ismael Perez Alvarez, 31, 117 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after officers responded to a report of a crash near 3028 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 9:24 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Salvador Argueta, 42, 1950 Scott St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to identify himself after driving his vehicle into a ditch in the area of 60388 C.R. 101, Elkhart, at 4:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Juan Carlos Negrete-Delgado, 52, 30479 Dunhill Crossing, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 20 and C.R. 1 at 8:13 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Charles D. Briggs, 68, 760 San Carlos Drive, Fort Myers, Florida, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and North Drive at 10:25 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Crystal Cravens, 38, 3707 S. Ironwood Drive, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop in the area of Cassopolis Street and C.R. 6 at 7:07 a.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Christopher Myers, 41, 30441 Tower Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the 28000 block of C.R. 4 at 1:27 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tory Burnett, 27, 753 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 23 at 10:44 p.m. Sunday.
• Dayvic Estrada Arteaga, 42, 200 Maple St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having received a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 4 and C.R. 33 at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tammy Wenger, 50, 51406 C.R. 5, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of invasion of privacy, residential entry and an outstanding warrant while in the 52000 block of C.R. 9, Elkhart, at 3:35 p.m. Sunday.
• Tobie Dennis, 42, 2616 Bypass Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of residential entry while in the 29000 block of C.R. 10, Elkhart, at 4:56 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
CRASHES
• Two Plymouth women were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:29 p.m. Sunday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Brittany Rios, 20, 207 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was driving her vehicle west on Bashor Road and had stopped for a stop sign at the Reliance Road intersection. Rios then reportedly entered the intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading north on Reliance Road through the intersection. The force of the impact caused the second vehicle to flip over, police said. The driver of the second vehicle, Xandra Kurtz, 19, 301 Skylane Drive, Apt. M5, Plymouth, complained of lower arm pain as a result of the collision. A passenger in Kurtz’s vehicle, Aryan Knight, 23, of the same address, complained of hip pain. Rios was uninjured.
• A Goshen girl and a New Carlisle man were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:01 a.m. Sunday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Aaliyah Bonner, 16, Goshen, was driving her vehicle north on C.R. 13 and had stopped for a stop sign at the C.R. 46 intersection. Bonner then reportedly entered the intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading west on C.R. 46 through the intersection, resulting in a collision. Bonner complained of head pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Scott Ness, 60, New Carlisle, suffered a minor hand injury.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Susan Beadle, 2932 Elkhart Road, Goshen, told Goshen police she noticed someone had damaged the door to her apartment at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.
• An employee at the Elkhart County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:58 a.m. Thursday to report that someone damaged a statue in a fountain on the east side of the property at approximately 2 a.m. March 16.
• Zachary Waterman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:24 p.m. Sunday to report that someone shattered a window of a detached garage, the windshield to a Chevrolet Silverado and broke a plastic piece off of a Jeep while at 25770 Coolidge Ave., Elkhart, sometime between 1 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Kallan White, 29937 C.R. 18, Goshen, told Elkhart County deputies she discovered someone had damaged her vehicle and broken a window at her residence at 10 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Alan Miller, 57149 C.R. 33, Middlebury, told Elkhart County deputies that someone stole four puppies from his property sometime between 7 a.m. March 21 and 9 p.m. March 22.
BURGLARIES
• Kristen White, 300 Arbor Court, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered that her home had been burglarized and several household appliances stolen at 6:24 p.m. Sunday.
FOUND ITEMS
• Marvin Miller contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:34 a.m. Thursday to report that he had found a handgun buried on his property at 13836 C.R. 48, Syracuse.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:15 a.m. Thursday to report that Glenn M. Miller, 27, South Bend, had failed to return to custody at 8:14 a.m. March 23 and is now considered absent without leave.
