The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Monday regarding phone scams in the county.
“The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens we do not solicit funds by telephone, nor will we ask that anything be paid for with any kind of gift card or prepaid credit card,” the statement reads. “We will also never threaten anyone with arrest for not paying for matters like jury duty or having a warrant.”
According to the release, scammers are getting increasingly cunning and aggressive, and will make threats and pressure individuals into sending money.
“Potential scammers will also pose as government officials to seem more credible,” the release notes. “They can also manipulate caller ID, to make the phone call appear to come from our office or another local government office. Do not fall for these tricks. Do not give them any information at all. If you receive a phone call like this, hang up immediately and block their number.”
Anyone who has already received one of these phone calls and given the caller any information or sent them money is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.
SUICIDE
• A 20-year-old woman was found at Violett Cemetery, 2700 Violett Road, Goshen, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a report from the Goshen Police Department. The woman was taken to Goshen Hospital, where she later died.
CRASHES
• A South Bend man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:39 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Dylan Streeter, 29, South Bend, was driving his vehicle north on C.R. 17, approaching the C.R. 10 intersection, when he reportedly made an unsafe pass from the left turn lane across two lanes of traffic an collided with a second vehicle also heading north on C.R. 17. Streeter was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of wrist and back pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Debra Washburn, 58, Bristol, was uninjured.
• A Middlebury woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:37 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Ranae Thrasher, 63, Middlebury, was driving her vehicle north on Ind. 13 and had begun to turn east onto C.R. 2 when she collided with a trailer being towed by a second vehicle that was turning northwest out of a private drive onto C.R. 2. Thrasher was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for treatment of neck pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, James Fisher, 23, Goshen, was uninjured.
• An Elkhart man was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Sarah Campbell, 29, Bristol, was driving her vehicle northeast on Ind. 120, northeast of C.R. 19, when she reportedly failed to slow her vehicle in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped in traffic ahead of her. Following the collision, Campbell’s vehicle continued forward and struck a third vehicle that was stopped in traffic ahead of the second vehicle, according to the report. The driver of the second vehicle, Steven Graves, 39, Elkhart, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of back pain resulting from the collision. Campbell and the driver of the third vehicle, Scott Rowe, 34, New Carlisle, were uninjured. Campbell was cited for following too closely causing bodily injury.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Stanley Garber, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 11:21 a.m. Sunday to report that his vehicle was struck by a gray Honda CRV while parked in the parking lot at 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The driver of the Honda then left the scene without exchanging information.
ARRESTS
• Jomallie Gonzalez Rodriguez, 31, 918 Beaver Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 17, north of C.R. 45, at 1:06 a.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun after leading officers on a short foot pursuit following a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Wilden Avenue at 6:39 p.m. Sunday. The boy was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center. A 16-year-old girl was also arrested following the traffic stop on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released to her mother’s custody.
• A 16-year-old Goshen boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Wheatland Drive and West Avenue at 5:25 p.m. Sunday. He was released to a parent pending a court date.
• Jonah Johns, 26, 1333 E. Donald St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 20 at 11:25 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kalie Niezgodski, 28, 27594 C.R. 24, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on U.S. 20, between U.S. 33 and Ind. 19, at 5:29 p.m. Friday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Nickolas Ringer, 36, 301 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and driving while never having obtained a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the 60000 block of C.R. 21 at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Mario Medina, 28, 712 Bayberry Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic crash in the 57000 block of C.R. 13 at 3:33 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Five juveniles were arrested by Goshen police on charges of criminal mischief while at Goshen High School, 627 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 5:23 p.m. Monday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the high school parking lot to investigate a report of juveniles damaging a fence. Upon arrival, the five juveniles were reportedly located in the area and the gate to the parking lot was found to have been damaged. The juveniles were arrested and then released to their parents.
• Tammy Wenger, 50, 30435 N. Meadow Brook Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy while in the 51000 block of County Road 5, Elkhart, at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
• Isaiah Johnson, 25, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of marijuana after leading deputies on a brief pursuit following an attempted traffic stop in the area of C.R. 6 and C.R. 11 at 3:56 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• William Aponte, 54, 27909 Willard Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jon Weldy, 52, 58128 C.R. 115, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery and pointing a firearm while at his home at 8:42 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kevin Lowery, 34, 14 Kennedy Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 33 and C.R. 3 at 4:39 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kenton Miller, 20, 66356 C.R. 43, Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage following a traffic crash in the area of C.R. 38 and C.R. 43 at 7:44 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Scott Miller, 57, 58612 Walnut Hills Trail, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the 58000 block of C.R. 3 at 4:16 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
• Arlin Schlabach, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:28 p.m. Sunday to report that a man attempted to take his cellphone by force with a deadly weapon while he was at the Phillips 66 gas station, 224 N. Main St., Goshen. The cellphone was later located next to the gas pumps where the incident occurred, according to police.
THEFTS• William Haggerty, 23601 C.R. 45, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:21 a.m. Friday to report that someone stole his orange Husqvarna riding lawn mower from his front yard sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Christopher Watkins, Bremen, contacted Goshen police at 11:32 a.m. Monday to report that the license plate was stolen from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 1822 Lincolnway East, Goshen, sometime over the weekend.
• Cindy Wiederman, an employee of St. John’s Catholic Church, 417 Main St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:40 a.m. Monday to report the theft of copper plumbing from air conditioning units attached to the church building.
• Goshen police were contacted at 2:44 p.m. Monday regarding the theft of alcohol from Target, 3938 Midway Road, Goshen.
• Kari Muller contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:18 a.m. Saturday to report the theft of a black 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle and several other items from a residence at 56824 Pomona St., Elkhart.
• Elizabeth Billman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:45 a.m. Saturday to report the theft of four cartons of cigarettes from Speedway, 18541 U.S. 20, Bristol, that occurred around 3:12 a.m. Friday.
• Charity Wasson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:45 p.m. Sunday to report that someone entered her vehicle and stole several items belonging to her and her daughter while the vehicle was parked at 29593 Lehigh Drive, Elkhart, between 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
• Terrill Wolfe contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:48 a.m. Sunday to report that someone stole a go-kart from a property at 25029 C.R. 6, Elkhart, sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 3:02 p.m. Sunday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, sometime between 5 p.m. April 15 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
• John Wisler contacted Elkhart County deputies Monday to report that someone stole his green 2001 Chevrolet Silverado from the parking lot at 61693 C.R. 7, Elkhart.
BURGLARIES• Dawn Dunker-Fair, 22041 Hanover Drive, Bristol, told Elkhart County deputies someone broke into her home and stole a china jar sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
• Laverne Hoover contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:18 a.m. Monday to report that someone broke into his business at 60726 C.R. 11, Goshen, and stole $3,000 worth of tools sometime between 9 a.m. Sunday and 6:45 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD• Michael McClure, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:24 p.m. Thursday to report that fraud occurred between 8 a.m. May 3 and 2 a.m. May 11.
• Linda Kovarik contacted Goshen police at 8:20 a.m. Monday to report that a counterfeit $50 bill was received Sunday at the Martin’s Fuel Center, 1527 Bashor Road, Goshen.
• Vicky Patel contacted Goshen police at 4:09 p.m. Monday to report that credit card fraud occurred near the 2800 block of Lincolnway East, Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF• Goshen police were contacted at 10:06 a.m. Monday regarding a portable toilet that was damaged on the Pumpkinvine Trail near C.R. 28.
• Dennis Wenger, 51406 C.R. 5, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:48 a.m. Saturday to report that someone broke into his residence and destroyed some of the property inside sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 6:47 a.m. Saturday.AWOL• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:22 a.m. Thursday to report that Jamal Potts, 40, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday and is now considered absent without leave.