An Elkhart man, convicted of leading a three-week spree of armed robberies in northern Indiana, will do nearly 50 years in federal prison.
Rex Hammond, 55, was sentenced to 47 years in prison during a hearing in a federal courtroom in South Bend Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s office of northern Indiana said in a news release.
A federal jury found Hammond guilty of five counts of robbery that affects interstate commerce, two counts of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm at trial in April.
Evidence at trial showed Hammond used guns to rob four gas stations and a liquor store in Auburn, Decatur, Peru and Logansport during a three-week crime wave from Oct. 6–27, 2017.
Hammond has previous convictions of armed robbery, robbery or attempted armed robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
“Hammond has spent the majority of the past 40 years robbing people or serving prison time for doing exactly that,” the news release stated.
Restitution of $2,630 was also ordered as part of Hammond’s sentence.
CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED
Elkhart police released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash last week.
Jerry Cox, 57, Plymouth, died after he was injured in the crash at Elkhart Indian Motorcycle, 3016 Brittany Court, around 6:10 p.m. Friday, police said.
The motorcycle Cox was driving had crashed into a concrete barrier at the location, police said.
ARRESTS
• Edward Perry, 33, 707 W. Wolf St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of burglary and resisting arrest around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police alleged Perry broke into Blessing Tool and Die Inc. by kicking open a garage door and stole items from Blessing Tool and Die Inc., 24366 C.R. 45, in Dunlap. Perry was taken into custody following a foot pursuit, police said.
• Yannick Tunga, 19, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 20 around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Tunga was released at the scene with citations to appear in court. Police stopped the vehicle Tunga was driving after responding to a call about a theft from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, according to a report.
• Elkhart County police arrested a 16-year-old boy and placed him at the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of running away and being incorrigible after receiving a report the teen violated home detention at a home in the 62000 block of Old C.R. 17 in Goshen around 11 p.m. Sunday.
• Annamae Davis, 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at a home at Winchester Trails around 7 p.m. Sunday.
• James Sorensen, 27, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and U.S. 20 Sunday. Police had received a report Sorensen was suspected in an incident at a home in the 15000 block of C.R. 108 around 2 p.m.
• Jason Adkins, 39, 735 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after bond agents took him into custody at a home, 602 E. Jefferson St., around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Tijuana Beamon, 44, 218 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license as well as for an Elkhart County warrant following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 40 in Goshen around 9:10 p.m. Saturday.
• Jessie Franklin, 31, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license after police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7000 block of C.R. East 300 North around 2 a.m. Saturday.
• Scott Teeple, 62, Stroh, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 4300 block of C.R. 1170 East around 9 p.m. Thursday.
BATTERY
Matthew Thayer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered at a home in the 400 block of North First Street around 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Andrea Chuiquito, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a speaker was stolen from a home, 304 Stone Drive, around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Staff at Kohl’s reported to Goshen police a case of theft from the store, 3802 Midway Road, around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Jeffrey Michel, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a 2014 TaoTao go-kart, worth about $1,400, was stolen from a home at 20514 C.R. 8, sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
CRASH
Matthew Lehman, Shipshewana, was injured when an SUV he was riding in left the road and rolled multiple times before striking a fence along C.R. 40 near C.R. 1200 West at the Elkhart–LaGrange county line near Millersburg around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Lehman was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for non life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver or the SUV, Gary Miller, Shipshewana, did not report any injuries.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Melissa Yoder, Ligonier, reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was sideswiped by a tractor trailer on U.S. 20 near C.R. 43 around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the truck left the scene without stopping to exchange information, according to a report.
• Michael Stumps, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck his truck after running a stop sign at Sunnyside Avenue and C.R. 45 around 7:10 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.