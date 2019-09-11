Detectives are investigating the death of a male whose body was found in a river Tuesday night in Elkhart.
Elkhart police and firefighters located the body on the north bank of the St. Joseph River near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Vine Street after they were initially dispatched to the 200 block of South Michigan Street nearby around 7:20 p.m., Elkhart police said in a news release.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the male’s death, including confirming his identity.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, said Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott.
BUS CRASH
An Elkhart woman was the only person injured after she crashed into a school bus near Elkhart Wednesday morning.
A pickup truck driven by Jennifer Crocker, 60, rear-ended the bus after it had stopped, with red lights activated, to load a student on C.R. 20 near C.R. 1 around 7:20 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The bus driver was picking up students on a morning route for Baugo Community Schools at the time.
About 17 students and the driver were on the bus when the crash occurred. They reported no injuries, police said.
The rear of the vehicle was damaged.
Crocker was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for leg pain. Police also cited her for following a vehicle too closely, the release shows.
INTIMIDATION
A woman reported to Goshen police her daughter received a threat through an electronic device at Goshen High School around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
Goshen police responded to a report of a burglary in the 600 block of College Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Bradley Chupp, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen from a home, 2414 W. Clinton St., around noon Tuesday.
• Michael Nettrouer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an auto part was stolen from his van while it was parked at Maple Court Place, 2932 Elkhart Road, sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
• Joshua Steffen, Milford, reported to Elkhart County police a trash can was stolen from the driveway of his home, 20679 Krista Drive, sometime between 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday.
• Daniel Helms reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from a home, 15660 C.R. 18, in Goshen sometime between Aug. 9 and last Saturday.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a student ran away from Elkhart Memorial High School around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday and failed to follow a court order and return to Bashor, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen.
FRAUD
Ramiro Mendoza, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred between July 19 and Aug. 30.
