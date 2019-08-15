POLICE NEWS: Report alleges baby had positive drug test

Elkhart County police are investigating a situation in which a baby apparently had drugs in its system.
The sheriff’s office received a report Wednesday that a 1-year-old child had tested positive for amphetamines. No medication containing the substance had been prescribed for the child, a police report shows.
County police and the Indiana Department of Child Services are investigating the situation.
ARRESTS
• Leopolda Medina, 22, 1415 W. Clinton St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Clinton Street and Reliance Road around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jeffery Fisher, 34, 517 Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at his apartment around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fisher was then jailed on the charge.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Dairy Queen reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used at the business, 723 W. Pike St., around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Jesse Moore, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of property at the Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St., around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.
• Sheena Puckett, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police a company license plate was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at Synergy RV Transport Inc., 2448 E. Kercher Road, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Goshen police responded to a call about a homeless man from Utah who was intoxicated and trying to start fights at Taco Bell, 1819 Lincolnway East, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment, police said in a report.
HIT-AND-RUN
Kaycee Elias, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked at Hacienda, 618 W. Lincoln Ave., around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
FRAUD
Ivan and Opal Rockenbaugh, both of Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime around Aug. 8–10.
