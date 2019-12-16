An Elkhart man, arrested after a police pursuit in Michigan, faces accusations he stole a vehicle as the owner was warming it up.
James Savidge Jr., 39, was jailed in Cass County, Michigan, Sunday.
The victim reported the SUV was running when it was stolen from the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle around 6:20 a.m. The victim then tracked its location via GPS and informed police of its route, according to separate reports by Elkhart County and Cass County police.
Cass County police said they caught up with Savidge in the Vandalia area where he led police on a pursuit until he ran out of gas. He stopped on Calvin Center Road near Chain Lake Street and was taken into custody, police said.
Savidge faces charges in Michigan, while Elkhart County police forwarded charges of theft, resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, the releases show.
PURSUIT ARREST
Joseph Trump, 27, Warsaw, was arrested by Kosciusko County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash following a pursuit that started south of Milford Sunday.
Trump fled during an attempted traffic stop on Old Ind. 15, near C.R. 900 North, around 1 p.m. He led police on a pursuit on several county roads in the Milford and Leesburg areas, Kosicusko County police said in a news release. Some yards and a mailbox were damaged in the process.
During the pursuit, Trump’s truck struck a parked vehicle as he turned onto Levi Lee Road from C.R. 100 East and headed into the Whispering Pines Trailer Park, police said. He parked his truck there and ran for his mobile home, but was arrested by police as he tried to unlock his door, police said.
ARRESTS
• Yllanessa Galindez Rosario, 46, 2801 Toledo Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:50 p.m. Sunday. Galindez Rosario was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Justin Bowen, 31, 11290 W. 800 North, Shipshewana, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as on a warrant following a traffic stop at C.R. 900 West and C.R. 750 North Sunday.
• Robert Jones, 37, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest after police responded to an incident in the 800 block of North Sixth Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
• Morgan Moore, 24, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 050 West and C.R. 050 North Saturday.
• Martin Montoya, 24, Shipshewana, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after police responded to an incident in the 6900 block of West 200 North in Shipshewana Friday.
• Brian Miller, 22, 13112 C.R. 50, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of dealing a controlled substance after Noble County probation staff found Adderall pills during a check of Miller’s house around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to an Elkhart County police report.
• Darianna James, 20, 521 Lynne Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Main Street near Indiana Avenue in Nappanee around 5 p.m. Thursday, a probable cause affidavit shows.
• Walter Moore Jr., 53, 65863 Barrens Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Middlebury police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Main Street in Middlebury around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, a probable cause affidavit shows.
• Brandon Purcell, 27, South Bend, was arrested by Middlebury police and jailed on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as on a warrant following a traffic stop at Ind. 13 and Bontrager Drive around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A passenger in Purcell’s vehicle, Charles Sharkey, 23, 907 Zollinger Road, Goshen, was also arrested and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after the traffic stop, the affidavit shows.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Goshen police responded to a call about a fight and possible gunshots at a house in the 1700 block of Roc Lane around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim was not shot but had minor injuries from the incident, police said.
CRASHES
• An SUV driven by Drew Sweetser Goshen, left the road and struck a mailbox, destroying it, at 801 W. Wilden Ave. around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Goshen police said in a report.
Sweetser had reached down to adjust a GPS app on his mobile phone when he lost control of the SUV, police said. He was treated at the scene for facial pain, according to the report.
• An SUV driven by Kayla Hale, Elkhart, crashed into a ditch, struck a tree and rolled onto its side along C.R. 14 west of C.R. 21 near Bristol around midnight Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Hale was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police also cited her for not wearing a seat belt.
BURGLARY
Pedro Zamorn reported to Elkhart County police Friday a building was broken into and tools were stolen at Travel Lite, 71913 C.R. 23, in New Paris sometime between Nov. 16 and Thursday.
THEFTS
• Kayla Perry, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her 2007 Ford Fusion was stolen from her home, 424 N. First St., sometime between 10:20 p.m. Saturday and 10:20 a.m. Sunday.
• Terry Moore and Adam Byers reported to Elkhart County police several items were stolen from their vehicles while they were parked at 52516 C.R. 131 in Middlebury sometime between Dec. 9 and Friday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jose Macias, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 91 N. Church Court around 1:50 p.m. Sunday.
