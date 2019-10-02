Fighting fire with fire, so to speak, Goshen police and Goshen Community Schools used social media to thwart the spread of online rumors that claimed a violent situation was underway at Goshen High School Wednesday morning.
A faulty smoke detector set off the fire alarm at the school, 401 Lincolnway East, triggering an emergency response that included officers being sent to the scene and the evacuation of students from the building, Chief Jose Miller said in an online statement Wednesday.
But during the response, “inaccurate” posts about the situation were made on social media. The information spread, creating a state of “unnecessary panic and alarm” among some people, Miller wrote. In a Facebook statement, Goshen Community Schools staff said a social media post had claimed there was an active shooter at the high school during the fire alarm situation.
As rumors spread, Miller said police, school staff and city departments were “inundated” with calls asking about the situation. The Goshen News also received a call from a person asking about a bomb threat.
In his statement, Miller implored residents to not give in to misinformation.
“We need your help to not be part of the rumors, to not be a cause of the panic,” Miller wrote.
“The police department will release information if an active threat occurs in our community,” Miller also wrote. “If the information you receive doesn’t come from a reliable source, we ask that you please not spread it via social media or by other means.”
The department posted Miller’s statement to Facebook to address the concerns.
CRASHES
• An Elkhart woman was cited after she and two other drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Elkhart Tuesday.
A car driven by Anali Ruiz Herrera, 28, crossed the center line of Ind. 120 near Heron Cove Lane and struck an oncoming car driven by Martha Gonzalez De Franco, Elkhart, and then swerved and collided with another car driven by Brian Mabie, Elkhart, around 3:40 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Mabie and Gonzalez De Franco were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for injuries, which included Mabie having a broken ankle, police said.
Ruiz Herrera was also taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for neck pain. She was cited by police for driving left of center and for driving with an expired license plate.
• Jona Sweany, South Bend, was injured when the car she was driving crossed the center line of C.R. 28, ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned near C.R. 11 around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Sweany was taken to a local hospital to be treated for neck and arm pain, police said.
ROBBERY
• Nathaniel Wheeler reported to Elkhart County police he was robbed in Dunlap early Wednesday morning.
Wheeler told police a person entered his vehicle, threatened him with a knife and stole his mobile phone and wallet on Jewel Court behind the 23000 block of U.S. 33 between 1:20 a.m. and 2 a.m., according to a police report.
COUNTERFEITING
• Staff at Pak-a-Sak reported to Goshen police a customer tried to purchase items with counterfeit money at the business, 112 W. Pike St., around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Low Bob’s reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used at the business, 434 W. Pike St., around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
ARRESTS
• Greg Riley Jr., 35, 2202 Berkey Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving following a traffic stop at Main Street and Kercher Avenue in Goshen around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Imari Hairopoulos, 18, 412 S. Seventh St., was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana at 300 E. Madison St. around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Hairopoulos was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Brian Cassity, 35, 411 Center St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. Another man, Anthony Vranesevich, 27, homeless, was also arrested at the scene and then jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old girl who had been reported as a runaway. She was located in the 2700 block of Elkhart Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday, and then taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
BURGLARY
Terry Perschke, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his garage and a theft from his son’s vehicle in the 400 block of South Wheatland Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Blanca Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen from Culver’s, 2019 Lincolnway East, sometime Tuesday evening.
• Karen Stump, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 823 S. Seventh St., around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• Michelle Kidder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police cash was stolen from her vehicle and a bicycle was taken from the yard of her home, 521 E. Washington St., around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.
• Steven Patton, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a 2002 Honda TRX all-terrain vehicle was stolen from his property, 51015 C.R. 37, sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 3:30 a.m. Monday.
BURNING VEHICLE
Mark Moyer, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police an abandoned vehicle was burning along the side of the road in the 53000 block of C.R. 19 around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Penguin Point reported to Goshen police a window had been broken by rocks at the restaurant, 601 E. Madison St., around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
BATTERY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 13-year-old juvenile bit an employee at the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 3 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Sheri Bunch, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a phone caller intimidated her and took $2,700 from her in the form of Target gift cards around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Louis McKibbin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud allegedly by a former employee around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Goshen Towing reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between last Friday and Saturday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Joseph Ross, 27, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday he failed to return to custody on Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.