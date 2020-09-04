A shooting outside of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Goshen’s west side Thursday is now being reported as being connected to a robbery.
According to Goshen police, the robbery involved a 26-year-old victim who was shot in his hip around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, three men fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting. No descriptions of the vehicle or suspects have been provided.
The incident remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Malik Deon Cooper, 23, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a motor vehicle following an attempted traffic stop in the area of 2402 Dierdorff Road at 11:25 a.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Jose Rodriguez Mayorga, 27, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of 2823 Gateway South Drive at 6:24 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFTS
• Juevie Parker, Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole his moped while it was parked at 517 N. Fifth St. at 7:18 a.m. Thursday.
• Angela Stoltzfus, Goshen, told Goshen police her daughter’s wallet was taken from her vehicle while it was parked at 1726 Longwood Court at 10:12 a.m. Thursday.
• Angela Gingerich told Goshen police items were taken from her vehicle while it was parked at 1910 Mayflower Place at 10:07 a.m. Thursday.
• Aaron Johnson, Goshen, told Goshen police items were taken from his vehicle while it was parked at 105 Gra-Roy Drive at 2:27 p.m. Thursday.
• Jeff Kauffman, Goshen, told Goshen police items were taken from his vehicle while it was parked at 309 Reservoir Place at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
• Wendy Yankovich, 55629 C.R. 14, Bristol, told Elkhart County police a Stihl chainsaw and black laptop backpack were taken from her unlocked garage between 4:20 and 4:35 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• An employee of the Elkhart County Public Safety 911 Center, 22286 C.R. 28, Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police Wednesday indicating he found a bullet hole in the side of the building at 9 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
