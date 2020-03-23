Several people were recently arrested by Goshen police and Elkhart County deputies. They include:
• Alicia Yoder, 25, 19432 C.R. 146, New Paris, and Susana Guillen Castaneda, 37, 336 Stone Drive, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police at 9:48 a.m. Sunday following a traffic crash at Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard. Yoder was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Castaneda was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while never receiving a driver’s license. Both women were released on a written promise to appear in court.
• David McNeal, 51, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:07 p.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine. He was stopped in the 100 block of South Cottage Avenue and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
David Haney, 32, 1636 Marblehead Drive, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:12 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Oakridge Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine and dr
- ug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- A 13-year-old runaway from Bashor Children’s Home was arrested after fleeing the facility and threatening staff with a weapon, according to Elkhart County deputies. The boy was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
- Bryan Garcia Garcia, 22, 20950 River Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment during a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 20 at 11:47 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Pamela Kay McBride, 60, 287 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:08 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 6 and East County Line Road after having crashed into a ditch. She was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS AND BURGLARIES
- Darrell Robinson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in his driveway at 710 S. 13th St., Goshen, at 9:07 a.m. Saturday.
- Two women are accused of stealing property from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 1:12 p.m. Saturday. Police took a report.
- Helen Macon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:20 a.m. Saturday that two of her vehicles were entered and a small amount of money was stolen from one of the vehicles in the 1500 block of South 14th Street.
- Several thefts from vehicles were reported between 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday at at Brookside Manor, in the 61000 block of C.R. 17 in Goshen Sunday. Those reporting thefts included: Linda Vicary, Goshen; Isaiah Quezada and his mother, Goshen; Juan Flores Avila, Goshen; Jenny Chaplin, Goshen; and Juan Franco Gonzalez and Ismael Martinez Rivera, both of Goshen.
- Kimberly Stanley reported a theft at 24116 C.R. 24, Elkhart, to Elkhart County deputies at 12:20 p.m. March 17. The theft occurred between 3:16 p.m. March 16 and 9:30 a.m. March 17. A work bag was stolen from her vehicle that was parked in her driveway. Police reported the bag was later recovered nearby.
- Hilda Salazar, 59515 C.R. 11, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:4 p.m. March 16 and 3 a.m. March 17, someone stole a school bag containing a Chromebook, AirPods and a charger, from an unlocked vehicle parked in her driveway.
- Evelyn Faulkner, 16871 C.R. 18, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5:10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. March 18, someone forced open the rear door to her home and stole a handgun, a safe and two jewelry boxes. Officers discovered both the front and rear doors were damaged.
- Paint sprayers, pneumatic staplers, nail guns and a Milwaukee Sawzall were stolen from HomeWorks Remodeling, 30743 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart. The burglary was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
VANDALISM AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Araceli Esqueda, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her pickup truck was damaged overnight Friday into Saturday while parked at 944 Eagle Drive, Goshen.
- Gerald Lambdin, 1010 S. 10th St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone entered his shed overnight Friday into Saturday and caused damage.
- Adeoti Awoska, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that her vehicle window was damaged while parked at 1226 Briarwood Blvd., at 11:25 a.m. Friday.
- David Riggs, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:49 p.m. Friday that the windows on his vehicle were broken overnight while in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
- Kimberly Baca, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:42 p.m. Friday that her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the 2000 block of South Main Street.
COUNTERFEIT
- Employees of Low Bobs, 434 W. Pike St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:12 p.m. Friday that they received a counterfeit $20 bill.
- An employee of Sharpline Auto, 23163 U.S. 33, Dunlap, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:20 a.m. Saturday he had found counterfeit money.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
- Magali Rodriquez-Vega reported to Elkhart County deputies that her 2001 GMC Terrain was struck by a Toyota Tacoma in the 72000 block of Ind. 13. The driver of the Tacoma failed to exchange insurance information, police reported.
- Kathleen Nelson reported to Elkhart County deputies that her Chevrolet Equinox was stuck by a gray minivan/SUV while she was driving south on C.R. 17, north of Ind. 120. The other vehicle left the scene, police reported.
SHOTS FIRED
A 52-year-old man fired two shots from his handgun in an attempt to stop a pit bull from attacking his dog in his backyard in the 60000 block of Missouri Avenue in Goshen at 2:02 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from Elkhart County deputies.
