CRASHES
• A Milford woman and a Syracuse woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:08 a.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Lucille M. Sopher, 69, 28 W. North St., Milford, was attempting to turn left onto U.S. 33 from a private drive at 4024 Elkhart Road when she crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading southeast on U.S. 33, resulting in a collision.
Sopher suffered neck pain as a result of the collision, while a passenger in her vehicle, Ellen Vanover, 73, 10909 N. Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse, suffered back pain. They were transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, Matthew G. Gibson, 56, 64832 Apple Ridge Road, Goshen, was uninjured.
• A New Paris woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:25 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Drew H. Sweetser, 17, 64827 Cobler Cove Ct., Goshen, was driving his vehicle south in the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue and failed to notice a second vehicle whose driver had stopped in the roadway ahead of him with her flashers on to look at a Christmas lights display, resulting in a collision with the rear of the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, Brittany C. Brown, 32, 19512 Carter Lane, New Paris, suffered neck pain as a result of the collision. Sweetser was uninjured.
• Jason Miller, 23, Topeka, reported his vehicle was damaged during a hit-and-run crash in the 500 block of West Lincoln Avenue, Goshen, at 9:14 p.m. Saturday, according to Goshen police. The vehicle was parking in a parking lot. No injuries were reported.
ARRESTS
• Eduardo Vela Tavarez, 27, of Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at the intersection of Bashor and Greene roads at 3:01 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail. A passenger in the vehicle, Michael Mesidor, 32, 65889 C.R. 31, Goshen, was also arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released pending a court date.
• Brea Bonee, 29, 1701 Northwood Drive, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 2:59 p.m. Friday. Bonee was released pending a court date.
• Ronald Edward Madison, 38, 846 S. Edison Ave., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:20 a.m. Saturday following a traffic stop on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Dustin Garner, 37, 400 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:31 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. According to police, Garner was accused of stealing from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Billy Carl Day, 48, 22181 Fenmore Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:58 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic battery. Officers were called to the 300 block of East Washington Street in reference to a domestic battery. A 49-year-old woman received minior injuries to her head and abdomen. She received medical attention at the scene. Later, Day was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jean Lois McCalister, 55, 9390 FM 1960 Bypass Road West, Humble, Texas, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a charge of shoplifting at 2304 Lincolnway East. She was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Jennifer Guzman Hernandez, 24, 707 Thomas St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:16 a.m. Sunday at West Pike and North Second streets on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without ever having received a driver's license. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Chris Corbin, 33, 1610 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:55 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic battery while at 1914 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The victim sustained injuries to the face and had complaints of pain to the face, head, neck and arms, plus abrasions, bruising and minor lacerations after being punched and hit multiple times, police reported. Corbin was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Susan Whatlley, 1008 S. 11th St., Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole money and other items from her home at 6:29 a.m. Friday.
• Cornelius Dukes, Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole various items from his vehicle while it was left unattended at 1000 N. Main St. at 11:20 a.m. Friday.
• Gary Pletcher, Goshen, told Goshen police a temporary Indiana license plate was stolen from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 3109 Peddler's Village Road at 12:32 p.m. Friday.
• Nicole Gongwer, of Goshen, told Goshen police her cell phone was stolen while she was 316 N. Second St. at 5:06 a.m. Saturday.
FRAUD
• Danery Contreras, Goshen, told Goshen police she noticed someone had attempted to use her identity to file for unemployment at 9:23 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.