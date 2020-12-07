ARRESTS
• Tristan Farrington, 24, 77 Winchester Trails, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at South Main Street and West High Park Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. Farrington was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Rosario Martinez, 37, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of Mossberg Lane around 5 p.m. Sunday. Martinez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Abido Roldan-Lucas, 26, Angola, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license. Police said he fled a scene after the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 around 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
• Paulin Alvarado, 45, 65788 Woodbury Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 around 5:25 a.m. Saturday.
• John Washington, 38, 54020 Echo Lane, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Bristol Street and Jeanwood Drive in Elkhart around 12:35 a.m. Saturday.
• Jennifer Miller, 48, 18990 Wild Rose Road, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the 70000 block of Ind. 19 near Nappanee around 6:05 p.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Celia Iglas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized at a home, 107 S. Eighth St., around 2:55 p.m. Sunday.
• Scott Sanchez reported to Elkhart County police a person threw a water balloon from a vehicle as it passed his SUV in the area of 61398 C.R. 43 around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Michael Sherwood, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:55 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle left the scene after the collision.
• Seth Aquino, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 424 E. Jefferson St. around 11:25 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• James Beck reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from his truck while it was parked in the driveway of a home, 60653 Ashton Way, near Dunlap around 2:25 a.m. Saturday.
• David Archer, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from his SUV sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3.
FRAUD
• Marilyn Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a case of fraud that occurred Nov. 21.
• Kevin Castetter, Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred Dec. 2.
