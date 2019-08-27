A Goshen woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Goshen Monday.
A car driven by Angel Bryant was struck by a car driven by Kevin Araujo, Goshen, at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 while Bryant was making a left turn. Bryant’s car then spun in the collision and struck an SUV driven by Yenna Brown, Goshen, around 4:50 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Araujo, who was driving with a learner’s permit with his father, told police he tried to stop at a red light, but his car slid into the intersection and struck Bryant’s car, according to the report.
Bryant was taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash. Araujo and Brown did not report any injuries, the report shows.
ARRESTS
• Craig Hershberger, 64, 22945 C.R. 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Chicago Avenue and Elkhart Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Hershberger was then taken to a hospital for medical reasons, and was later released with a citation to appear in court.
• Sam Bloss, 51, 68173 Walnut St., New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at C.R. 46 and Ind. 15 around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
• Caleb Foster, 19, 15175 C.R. 12, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting arrest after police responded to the report of a crash in the 53000 block of C.R. 131 near Bristol around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said Foster was found near the scene and fled from officers before he was arrested.
• Misty McDonald, 40, Rome City, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving with a suspended license after police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Madison and Fifth streets around 10 a.m. Monday. McDonald allegedly ran a red light, and the SUV she was driving struck a van driven by Kayola Suderman, Millersburg, police said in a report. Suderman and McDonald were treated for injuries at the scene. McDonald was also apparently released at the scene after her arrest with citations to appear in court on the license charge as well as for disregarding a red light, the report shows.
• Sterling Messer, 28, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of a crash, as well as for a warrant after police responded to a call to 1745 S. 445 East around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Police learned Messer, while driving a vehicle, rammed another vehicle, on C.R. 400 East, according to a news release.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
Staff at Journey RV reported to Goshen police an attempted burglary of the business, 1410 Chicago Ave., around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
Staff at Discoteca Francis reported to Goshen police the business was burglarized at 617 Lincoln Ave., around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Goshen police responded to a call about a person camping on the Bethany Christian School property, 2904 S. Main St., around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The person was not at the scene when police arrived.
CRASHES
• Tevin Reed, Middlebury, was injured when the vehicle he was driving left Ind. 3 and struck a sign near C.R. 400 North in LaGrange County around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Reed told police he had swerved to avoid a herd of deer in the highway.
He was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for head and knee pain, police said.
• Ailed Perez Rosales, Goshen, was injured in a crash, telling Goshen police she had dropped her phone while turning from Van Gilst Drive onto Michigan Avenue, reached down to pick it up, and the car she was driving veered and struck a fire hydrant around 9:10 a.m. Monday, according to a report.
Perez Rosales had a bloody nose and reported head pain, but denied medical treatment at the scene, police said.
About 30 minutes after the crash, Perez Rosales reported to police items had been stolen from her car while it was parked at a home, 532 Van Gilst Drive, sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
THEFTS
• Erica Ainome, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her car while it was unlocked and parked in the 300 block of Third Street around 3:50 p.m. Monday.
• Monica Johnson, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a theft from a business, 2809 Ferndale Road, around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Aug. 7.
FRAUD
• Bernardo Luna, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible phone scam around 12:50 p.m. Monday.
• Kristina Choate and Alexandra Choate, both of Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a case of fraud that occurred July 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.