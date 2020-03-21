An SUV driven by Katrina Joppie, Nashville, Michigan, pulled into the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 37 and was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by Scott Molnar, Granger around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Joppie was treated for torso pain, according to police. She was also cited for failing to yield the right of way to Molnar’s vehicle.
Molnar did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
- Michele Kauffman, 54, 222 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 29, New Paris, at 8:34 p.m. Saturday. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
- Tara Manning, 41, 703 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:31 p.m. Saturday on a charge of trespassing at 607 Mill St. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
- Kamarita Thomas, 37, 1409 Berkey Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:34 a.m Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop at Berkey and Indiana avenues. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
THEFTS
- Darrell Robinson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in his driveway at 710 S. 13th St., Goshen, at 9:07 a.m. Saturday.
- Two women are accused of stealing property from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 1:12 p.m. Saturday. Police took a report.
- Helen Macon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:20 a.m. Saturday that two of her vehicles were entered and a small amount of money was stolen from one of the vehicles in the 1500 block of South 14th St.
BURGLARIES AND THEFTS
- Wieland Designs, 901 E. Madison St., Goshen, was broken into, and it was reported to Goshen police at 10:48 a.m. Saturday.
- Sonia Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:42 p.m. Friday that her license plate was stolen in the 1000 block of East Jackson Street.
VANDALISM AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Araceli Esqueda, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her pickup truck was damaged overnight Friday into Saturday while parked at 944 Eagle Drive, Goshen.
- Gerald Lambdin, 1010 S. 10th St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone entered his shed overnight Friday into Saturday and caused damage.
- Adeoti Awoska, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that her vehicle window was damaged while parked at 1226 Briarwood Blvd., at 11:25 a.m. Friday.
- David Riggs, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:49 p.m. Friday that the windows on his vehicle were broken overnight while in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
- Kimberly Baca, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:42 p.m. Friday that her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the 2000 block of South Main Street.
COUNTERFEIT
Employees of Low Bobs, 434 W. Pike St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:12 p.m. Friday that they received a counterfeit $20 bill.
