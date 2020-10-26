ARRESTED
• Andrew Wright, 24, 507 E. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, and Dennis Wright, 54, 108 S. 29th St., Goshen, were both arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery following an altercation at Dennis Wright's residence at 9:32 p.m. Sunday. They were booked into the Elkhart County jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Syracuse woman was cited for failure to yield the right of way following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 133 at 3:07 p.m. Monday. According to Elkhart County police, Altha Miller, 72, of Syracuse, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 133 approaching the intersection of U.S. 6. Miller then reportedly entered the intersection without yielding the right of way, resulting in a collision with a second vehicle, driven by Mark Stout, 56, of Ligonier. Stout was headed east on U.S. 6. No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
• Bridgette Chambers, of Middlebury, told Goshen police her vehicle was damaged by another vehicle while parked at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 10:51 a.m. Sunday.
• Luis Carrillo Palos, of Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at 919 Colorado St. at 3:05 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle then left the scene prior to police arrival.
• Lester Flank told Elkhart County police someone drove their vehicle off the north side of C.R. 52 and struck a mailbox at 30390 C.R. 52, Nappanee, at 9:14 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle then left the scene prior to police arrival.
• Elkhart County police reported that someone was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the area of 12500 C.R. 12, Middlebury, between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday. The driver then fled the scene without reporting the incident.
THEFTS
• Roderick Bontrager, 13367 C.R. 34, Goshen, told Elkhart County police someone stole his 2006 silver Dodge pick-up truck with a white cargo trailer attached from his property sometime between 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were notified that approximately 12 mailboxes located between the blocks of 300 and 700 Middlebury St. had been damaged sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
