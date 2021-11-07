Police News: Nov. 8, 2021

A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:15 p.m. Friday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Wyatt Hart, 15775 Ind. 120, Bristol, was driving his vehicle east on Pike Street when he attempted to merge from the left lane to the right lane and collided with a second vehicle also traveling east on Pike Street in the right lane.
The driver of the second vehicle, Janirath Reyes-Lopez, 304 Queen St., Goshen, complained of pain to her abdominal area as a result of the collission. Hart was uninjured.
ARREST REPORTS
- William Skaggs, 38, 1789 Westplains Drive, Apt. 6, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery and an outstanding warrant after officers responded to a report of a domestic fight at North Meadow Storage Center, 165 W. Hackett Road, at 7:54 a.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
- Bradley Routhier, 34, 22478 Fireside Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft and possession of methamphetamine after officers responded to a report of a man concealing items at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 11:20 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
- Fernando Lopez, 21, of Elkhart, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Saturday and charged with shoplifting at Meier, 4522 Elkhart Road. He was released on scene pending a court date.
- Christina Bartela, 30, of Goshen, was arrested and charged with Domestic Bat
- tery with a deadly weapon. Officers responded at 4:40 p.m. Saturday to 405 Maple Court regarding a reported domestic fight. The victim had a minor laceration but died medical treatment. Bartela was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARY REPORTS
Paul O’Bryant, 1200 Cosmo St., Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police indicating he discovered his residence had been broken into and items stolen at 7:59 p.m. Friday.
THEFT REPORTS
James Johnson, of Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police at 2:12 p.m. Friday indicating that a firearm and other belongings were stolen from out of his vehicle while it was parked in the 2500 block of West Clinton Street during the overnight hours.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Kelly Yoder, 4215 Midway Road, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered someone had driven through her yard causing damage at 3:39 p.m. Friday.
• Sherry Azpeitia, 2739 Oakwood Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police someone broke her bedroom window by throwing something at the window at 4:03 a.m. Saturday.
CHECK DECEPTION
Michael Sobeck, 53, of Goshen, reported at 9:10 p.m. Saturday that multiple disability checks had been stolen from his property near the 100 block of South 29th Street, and that the checks were cashed by a known individual.
