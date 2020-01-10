Police news

A suspicious note put Lakeland Jr.-Sr. High School on lockdown for about a half hour in LaGrange Friday morning.

A student found the note in a restroom and handed it to an adult, who then contacted the school’s principal, Robert Albaugh, and a resource officer. The soft lockdown then went into effect around 9:50 a.m. while the note was investigated, Albaugh said in a news release.

“It was determined by law enforcement and Lakeland administrators that no viable threat existed,” Albaugh wrote.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:25 a.m., and students went back to their regular schedules, the release shows.

ARRESTS

• Jorge Reyes, 22, Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of cocaine following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Reyes was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, police said.

• Timothy Hodges, 50, 315 S. Cottage Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at West Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane around 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Hodges was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

Abiradshid Nebi, Minneapolis, Minnesota, reported to Goshen police a man approached the cab of his semi trailer and tried to get him to open the door at Brunk Plastic Services, 803 Logan St., around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Nebi described the man as white with a heavier-set build, a mustache and a goatee.

BURGLARY

Elkhart County police reported power tools were stolen from equipment trucks following a break-in at a Northern Indiana Public Service Co. power substation, 64080 C.R. 21, in Goshen sometime between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• Denice Mettert, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her window was vandalized at 206 Garden St. around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Hollyann McBride, Milford, reported to Elkhart County police her home was vandalized at 72382 Joseph Dr. sometime between 8:20 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.

THEFTS

• Kimberly Martin, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a theft at South Ninth and Jackson streets around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Cristina Stinson, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a snowblower was stolen from a shed at a home, 52886 York Hills Dr., sometime between 1:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

• Liegl Holdings LLC and David Bravard, 47, 53630 Mark Dr., Bristol, reported between 5 p.m. Jan. 5 and 1:50 p.m. Jan. 7 a suspect or suspects stole timber and two game cameras from the area of C.R. 8 and C.R. 19, the Elkhart County Sheriff's office stated in a report.

FRAUD

John Ruiz, Mission, Texas, reported to Goshen police Thursday his personal information is being used for employment purposes in Goshen.

