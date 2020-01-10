A suspicious note put Lakeland Jr.-Sr. High School on lockdown for about a half hour in LaGrange Friday morning.
A student found the note in a restroom and handed it to an adult, who then contacted the school’s principal, Robert Albaugh, and a resource officer. The soft lockdown then went into effect around 9:50 a.m. while the note was investigated, Albaugh said in a news release.
“It was determined by law enforcement and Lakeland administrators that no viable threat existed,” Albaugh wrote.
The lockdown was lifted around 10:25 a.m., and students went back to their regular schedules, the release shows.
ARRESTS
• Jorge Reyes, 22, Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of cocaine following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Reyes was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, police said.
• Timothy Hodges, 50, 315 S. Cottage Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at West Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane around 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Hodges was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Abiradshid Nebi, Minneapolis, Minnesota, reported to Goshen police a man approached the cab of his semi trailer and tried to get him to open the door at Brunk Plastic Services, 803 Logan St., around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Nebi described the man as white with a heavier-set build, a mustache and a goatee.
BURGLARY
Elkhart County police reported power tools were stolen from equipment trucks following a break-in at a Northern Indiana Public Service Co. power substation, 64080 C.R. 21, in Goshen sometime between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Denice Mettert, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her window was vandalized at 206 Garden St. around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Hollyann McBride, Milford, reported to Elkhart County police her home was vandalized at 72382 Joseph Dr. sometime between 8:20 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Kimberly Martin, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a theft at South Ninth and Jackson streets around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Cristina Stinson, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a snowblower was stolen from a shed at a home, 52886 York Hills Dr., sometime between 1:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Liegl Holdings LLC and David Bravard, 47, 53630 Mark Dr., Bristol, reported between 5 p.m. Jan. 5 and 1:50 p.m. Jan. 7 a suspect or suspects stole timber and two game cameras from the area of C.R. 8 and C.R. 19, the Elkhart County Sheriff's office stated in a report.
FRAUD
John Ruiz, Mission, Texas, reported to Goshen police Thursday his personal information is being used for employment purposes in Goshen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.