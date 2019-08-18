POLICE NEWS: Multiple OWI arrests, thefts reported since Friday

TOPEKA [mdash] Melvin R. Chupp, 75, of Topeka, passed away peacefully at his residence while surrounded by his family at 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. He was born March 7, 1944, in Nappanee, to Rudy J. and Fannie E. (Miller) Chupp. On June 5, 1969, in Topeka, he married Loretta Miller; she surv…