POLICE NEWS: Multiple OWI arrests, thefts reported since Friday

Multiple arrests, including a handful of OWI arrests, were made by Goshen police since Friday.
• Justin Berkey, 30, 14322 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 2:22 p.m. Friday on charges of driving while suspended prior, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 2900 block of South Main Street. Berkey was released with a pending court date.
• Bethany Gadson, 30, 14322 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 2:22 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 2900 block of South Main Street. Gadson was released with a pending court date.
• Toni M. Ritchie, 37, 115 Cherry St., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police around 8:33 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft at Kohl's, 3802 Midway Road.
• James Townley, 52, was arrested by Goshen police around 8:42 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Second Street. Townley was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Scott Main, 55, 604 Heritage Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police around 11:30 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Wilden Avenue and Peddlers Village Road. Main was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Ronald Jefferson, 34, 727 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 11:48 p.m. Friday on charges of battery and disorderly conduct after multiple witnesses reported he instigated a fight with other people at a residence in the 400 block of East Jefferson Street. Jefferson was treated at Goshen Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the fight and was later incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Miguel Garcia Santiago, 30, 15978 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 2:51 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating while intoxicated after police were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Wilden Avenue in response to a possible crash. Garcia Santiago was allegedly found to have been involved in a single-vehicle crash, was transported to Goshen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Brittany Lowe, 28, 402 Susan Ave., Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police around 8:59 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Lincolnway East. Lowe was released with a pending court date.
• Robert Holcomb, 55, 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 1:11 p.m. Friday on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended prior as a habitual traffic offender following a traffic stop at 64712 C.R. 21. Holcomb's vehicle had been reportedly hitting the curbs and operating with a flat tire. Holcomb was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Walter Hawthorne, 45, 69598 Union Road S., Union, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police around 1:14 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating while being a habitual traffic offender following a traffic stop near the intersection of College Avenue and Greencroft Boulevard. Hawthorne was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kaylah Price, 22, 502 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 2:13 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road. Price was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Everardo Palos, 23, 220 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 3:32 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Second and Wilkinson streets. Palos was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
INCORRIGIBLE
Goshen police were dispatched to Walgreen's, 429 W. Pike St., around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, in reference to a child who may need assistance. It was later determined the 8-year-old Goshen boy ran away from his residence. The boy was charged with being incorrigible and released to a parent. According to a report, paperwork was completed, with a pending court date in the near future.
BURGLARY
Jonathan Zirkle, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary of his residence in the 1300 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday.
THEFT
• Allen Miller, New Paris, reported to Goshen police an unidentified person stole items from him around 10:35 p.m. Friday while at Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St.
• Alima Quiroz Gutierrez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her temporary license plate was stolen off her vehicle around 6:24 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Spencer Lane.
• Sharon Rouch, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft around 6:27 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Brookside Manor.
• Rita Bontrage, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of her cellphone around 5:06 p.m. Saturday at Kohl's, 3802 Midway Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.