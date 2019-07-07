POLICE NEWS: Multiple auto thefts reported in Goshen

Multiple auto thefts were reported in Goshen since Friday.
• Shane Hernley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from his driveway in the 2000 block of Redspire Boulevard around 5:51 a.m. Friday. A short time late, the vehicle was recovered in Elkhart, according to a police report.
• Tanja Hendon, Mississippi, reported to Goshen police her father's vehicle was stolen from Maple City Health, 213 Middlebury St., around 1:16 p.m. Friday.
• On Friday, Amanda Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen sometime overnight between Thursday and Friday in the 100 block of Winchester Trail.
• Goshen police were contacted by Bremen police around 6:01 a.m. Saturday in reference to a vehicle Bremen police located on the roadway in the 300 block of North Washington Street, Bremen. An investigation determined the vehicle was stolen overnight from the 1800 block of College Manor Drive, Goshen. The victim was notified and a report was made.
ARRESTS
• Monica M. Helms, 32, 1601 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 8:59 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near Indiana and Lincoln avenues. Helms was released with a pending court date.
• Jennifer L. Battles, 33, 58750 Chase Trail, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 11:38 a.m. Thursday on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen. Battles was released with a pending court date.
• Juan Munoz Garcia, 41, 713 S. 11th St., Goshen was arrested by Goshen police around 10:20 p.m. Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and never receiving a valid driver's license following a traffic stop near South Eighth Street and East Plymouth Avenue. Munoz Garcia was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Salvador Barrios, 52, 405 Glenwood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 11:52 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near Greene Road and Clinton Street. Barrios was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Bernice Rosbrugh was arrested by Goshen police around 4:59 a.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Comfort Inn Hotel, 2309 Lincolnway E., Goshen. Rosbrugh was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Vanesa Osoria, 34, 113 Watertower Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 10:16 a.m. on charges of false informing and driving while suspended, in addition to having a valid Elkhart County warrant following a traffic stop near East Waverly Avenue and South Eighth Street. Osoria was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Vincent E. Cross, 53, 402 Post Road, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 9:33 p.m. Friday on charges of domestic battery and intimidation. Cross was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Karla Diaz, 19, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 3:53 p.m. Saturday on a charge of shoplifting at Kohl's, 3802 Midway Road. Diaz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• John Henderson, 34, 1002 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 5:36 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Elkhart Road. Henderson was a passenger in the vehicle. The syringe tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a report. Henderson was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Irvin Love, 56, 719 E. Lusher Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 3:05 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving while suspended prior, in addition to having a valid Elkhart County warrant, following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 45 and Old C.R. 17. Love was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Gerry Branch, 38, 3828 Levee Court, Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested by Goshen police around 3:05 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle, in addition to having a valid Elkhart County warrant, following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 45 and Old C.R. 17. Branch was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Zachary Teela, 24, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on a charge of public intoxication at 2036 Lincolnway E. Teela was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kevin Trowell, 32, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on a charge of public intoxication at 2036 Lincolnway E. Trowell was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
LEAVING THE SCENE
A Goshen man reported a hit-and-run crash to Goshen police around 12:47 a.m. Thursday at 118 Brookside Manor. The accused fled the scene without providing any information.
FORGERY
An employee of Menards, 1925 Lincolnway E., reported to Goshen police a check had been forged Thursday around 12:01 p.m. A report was made.
THEFT
• A Goshen man reported to Goshen police a stolen vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E., around 7:41 p.m. Thursday.
• Hector Diaz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone stole items from his unlocked car in the 1800 block of Mayfield Drive around 11:46 a.m. Friday.
• An employee of 1st Source Bank called Goshen police around 1:57 p.m. Friday to report a theft that occurred at 1701 Hickory Place. A report was made.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Crystal Brimhall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized around 12:46 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Elkhart Road.
• Janet Mccoy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized around 6:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Bashor Road.
