Multiple arrests were reported in Elkhart and LaGrange counties since Thursday.
• Maria Dolores Serrano, 46, 707 Arehart St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft after officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. Serrano was released at the scene.
• Kayla Hodges Foster, 30, 113 S. 27th St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 12:34 a.m. Sunday on a charge of false informing following a traffic stop near the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and Olive Street. Foster also had a valid parole violation warrant.
• Jamie Pepper, 26, 216 N. 2nd St., Elkhart, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:26 a.m. Sunday on a charge of false informing.
• Armando Perez Munoz, 26, 301 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 5:43 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor following an alleged altercation in the 60000 block of C.R. 17 in Goshen.
• Michael Beachey, 18, 500 E. Berkshire Drive, Shipshewana, was arrested and jailed by LaGrange County police around 11:45 p.m. Feb. 29 on charges of possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near 200 N. 735 West in Shipshewana. During the traffic stop, police detected the odor of raw marijuana, and a probable cause search of the vehicle was initiated. During the search, a large amount of cash, 7.6 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of marijuana, more than 150 plastic bags, two digital scales and multiple items of paraphernalia were found. Other items believed to be edible THC were also located.
• Victor Hugo Luna Montoya, 22, 1570 N. 200 East, LaGrange, was arrested and jailed by LaGrange County police around 12:36 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 6000 N. Ind. 9 in Howe.
ANIMALS DISTURBING THE PEACE
Goshen police were dispatched to 506 Waneta Drive around 8:05 a.m. Saturday in reference to barking dogs. Police found the animals were disturbing the peace and issued a citation.
CHECK DECEPTION
Raymon Graber, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an identified person attempted to cash one of his personal checks without permission around 1:21 p.m. Saturday.
GRAFFITI
Around 3:36 p.m. Saturday, William Bontrager, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that during the morning hours Saturday, he was told the Goshen Little League property, 1902 Pringle Drive, had been damaged by graffiti.
INTIMIDATION
Janice Waldron, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was threatened by an identified man on Wilden Avenue at Peddlers Village Road around 6:19 p.m. Saturday.
THEFT
Lonnie Brooke, Logansport, reported to Goshen police an identified person stole his property around 10:50 a.m. Friday at 114 S. Cottage Ave.
LEAVING THE SCENE
Goshen police were dispatched to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:57 p.m. Friday in reference to a shoplifting in progress. While police were in route, the suspects left the items and entered a green Ford Explorer. While the suspects were leaving the parking lot of Walmart, the vehicle struck a parked truck and left the scene before police arrival.
