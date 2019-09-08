Multiple arrests were made in Goshen since Friday.
• Luis Garcia, 19, 616 E. Madison St., was arrested by Goshen police around 8:35 a.m. Satruday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after officers were called to his address for a welfare check. Garcia was released at the scene with a pending court date.
• Kyle Marchand, 26, 330 Brookside Manor, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle around 1:31 p.m. Saturday after a Goshen woman called police in reference to a person in her vehicle. Marchand was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Cody Chubb, 26, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police around 6:13 p.m. Saturday on charges of public intoxication and possession of hypodermic needles after officers stopped him on a bicycle. Chubb was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Anthony Ambrose, 38, 709 N. Sixth Street, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 6:47 p.m. Saturday on a charge on operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Ninth Street. Ambrose was found to allegedly be driving under the influence of an illegal drug. He was transported to to Goshen Hospital for complaint of pain in his head and chest. Ambrose was cleared by physicians and later incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Joshua Bowens, 31, 215 Blessing Street, Millersburg, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the parking lot of Crazy Man’s Bar and Grill, 1914 Elkhart Road, for high speeds on Elkhart Road near Riverside Boulevard. Bowens was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Fredy Paz-Diaz, 34, 1005 E. Reynolds St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 3:32 a.m. Sunday on a charge on child molestation. Paz-Diaz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Melvin W. Glick, 32, 22116 Farmwood Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police around 1:48 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E. Glick was released at the scene with a pending court date.
• Diana Goodwin, 39, 28902 Miller Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 9:54 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft at 4024 Elkhart Road. Goodwin was release at the scene with a pending court date.
• Victor A. Davila, 34, 342 Stone Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 1:07 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic battery. Davila was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
POSSIBLE DEAD BODY
• Goshen police were dispatched to 506 N. Seventh St. around 11:43 a.m. Friday in reference to a dead body found in the property’s backyard. No further information has been released by police.
THEFT
• Lois Widmer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of her 1998 red Chevrolet Prizm around 9:42 a.m. Saturday.
• Ryan Meade, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that someone damaged and stole several items out of his unlocked truck while it was parked in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Rieth Blvd.
