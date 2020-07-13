Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Wakarusa Monday morning.
A pickup truck driven by Michael Newcomer, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Indya Bainter, Bristol, at C.R. 7 and C.R. 38 around 6 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Bainter was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for head pain, police said.
Newcomer was treated at the scene. He was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way to Bainter’s car before the crash.
BATTERY
William Hill, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was involved in an altercation with a male in a parking lot near the 1000 block of South 10th Street around 1:55 a.m. Monday. Hill was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for pain and lacerations, according to a police report.
INTIMIDATION
Goshen police responded to a call that a person was intimidating employees at Steak ‘n Shake and calling them names through the drive-through window of the restaurant, 4025 Elkhart Road, around 2:50 p.m. Sunday. The person left the scene before police arrived, a report shows.
ARRESTS
• Tyler Oden, 30, 14307 C.R. 50, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Huron Street and Lincoln Avenue around 2:35 p.m. Sunday. Oden was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jeffrey Hobson, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft, as well as for warrants out of Elkhart County, after police responded to Kroger, 209 N. Chicago Ave., around 9:10 a.m. Sunday.
• Michael Staszewski, 30, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Meijer Drive in Dunlap around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
• Charles Gregory, 30, 203 Metzler Ave., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at South Nappanee Street and Mishawaka Road in Elkhart around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
• Brock Welch, 33, 9757 Old Port Cove, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 54567 Ind. 15 in Bristol around 6:35 p.m. Friday. A separate report shows Welch was treated at the scene for facial lacerations.
• Michael Jamrozy, 24, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop on Ind. 19 near C.R. 38 near Wakarusa around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Kenyan Gonzalez, South Bend, struck a mailbox and a bush before rolling over into the driveway of 29613 Old U.S. 20 east of C.R. 1 near Elkhart around 4:20 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Gonzalez was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
• Dnequo Slater, Elkhart, lost control of the vehicle he was driving, left the highway, struck a culvert and went airborne before landing in the 18900 block of U.S. 12 in Cass County, Michigan around 11 p.m. Sunday, Cass County police said in a news release.
Slater was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend to receive treatment for his injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, Makayla Mcinnes, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was also injured and taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the release.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Gary Plank reported to Elkhart County police his work vehicle was vandalized at Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45, in Goshen sometime between 7:45 a.m. July 8 and 7:45 a.m. July 9.
HARASSMENT
A woman reported to Elkhart County police a sign with an inappropriate statement about her was placed on her car at Waterford Mills Plaza, 65529 Ind. 15, around 3:50 p.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL CONVERSION
Staff at Foremost Transport Inc. reported to Elkhart County police Saturday a person refused to return a trailer to the business, 64825 C.R. 31, in Goshen following attempts to contact the person since Aug. 30, 2019.
FRAUD
Tatyana Ilyuk, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police last Thursday a case of fraud that occurred July 2.
