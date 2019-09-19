A Kokomo man faces accusations he molested a child in Elkhart earlier this year.
Three counts of child molesting were filed Wednesday against Edward Williams, 31, following an investigation that began in May.
Williams allegedly touched a child under 14 years old inappropriately at a home around May 6, according to Elkhart police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Police interviewed Williams as part of the investigation, and he gave a differing account, stating the child had inappropriately touched him, according to the affidavit.
Williams is charged with two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. A warrant for his arrest was also issued, court information shows.
CRASH
An Elkhart woman came out of a rollover crash with an injured finger in Goshen Wednesday morning.
An SUV driven by Adrienne Pittman, Elkhart, struck an SUV driven by Sharon Culbreath, Elkhart, as Pittman crossed from her lane into another on U.S. 33 near Meijer Drive around 7:30 a.m., Goshen police said in a report.
The collision caused Pittman’s SUV to slide into the center median, and then flip into the opposite lanes, apparently landing back on its wheels, the report shows.
The SUV was damaged all over. Pittman was treated at the scene for what police described as a “hurt finger,” the report shows.
Culbreath did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Kevin Smith, 44, LaGrange, and Richard Moore II, 34, Middlebury, were arrested as LaGrange police led a drug bust at a home in the 2700 block of C.R. 150 North near LaGrange around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said about 172 grams of suspected meth, plus other substances, were found in the home.
Smith was jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic battery.
Moore was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BURGLARIES
• Alex Hernandez, Goshen, reported Goshen police about $430 was stolen from the bedroom of a home in the 1200 block of Cosmo Street around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
• Staff at AT&T reported to Goshen police a burglary to the store, 4568 Elkhart Road, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Dewayne Boger, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police property was damaged during a break-in of his home in the 64000 block of C.R. 33 around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Staff at LM Corp. Inc. reported to Goshen police a trailer was stolen from 815 Logan St. around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Cynethia Jackson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police three cases of theft at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, Wednesday.
HOUSE FIRE
An electrical fire damaged a home in Elkhart Wednesday.
Elkhart firefighters responded to 414 E. Beardsley Ave. around 1 p.m., where the rear attached garage was on fire, with flames extending into the kitchen area, according to a report from the department.
Two males in the home when the fire started and fled as smoke alarms sounded, according to the report. The department also indicated one person was treated for overheating.
The fire, which was brought under control in about 20 minutes, was apparently electrical and ruled accidental, the report said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Angela Roque, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief to a vehicle at a home, 1006 N. Sixth St., around 5 a.m. Thursday.
• Francisco Berdejo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief at 1110 E. Plymouth Ave., around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Mark Saner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police damage to his property, 523 S. Seventh St., sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.