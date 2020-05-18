A Bristol man is accused in a child molestation case dating back a few years.
Christopher Bowen, 26, is charged with a Level 4 felony count of child molesting in the case filed Monday.
Bowen allegedly touched the victim inappropriately at a house sometime between 2017 and 2018 when the victim was younger than 14 years old, according to an Elkhart County detective in the probable cause affidavit.
During an interview with investigators, Bowen admitted he was wrestling with the victim at the time, and he indicated certain body parts touched in the process, according to the affidavit.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
ARRESTS
• Tyler Deskins, 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at the Park 33 apartment complex around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
• Amanda Waggoner, 29, 609 S. Martin St., Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a syringe after police responded to an overdose call at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Kenneth L. Kiefer was cited by Elkhart County police for driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash following a traffic stop around 12:15 p.m. Friday. Police said Kiefer’s vehicle was involved in a crash on C.R. 19 near C.R. 119.
CHARGES SOUGHT
Elkhart County police have forwarded a case to the prosecutor’s office, seeking a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said a 40-year-old man crashed a vehicle in the area of C.R. 28 and C.R. 13 near Dunlap around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. The suspect underwent a chemical test, and the results are pending, police said.
BURGLARY
Ryan Peachey, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his 1998 BMW and a tool chest were stolen during a burglary to his garage, 21769 C.R. 45, sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
THEFT
Jessica Hillary, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from vehicles parked at 20879 Riverbrook Lane sometime between 9:50 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
POSSIBLE GUNSHOTS
Bruce Grover, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he heard possible gunshots near his home, 2401 E. Kercher Road, around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Police found no evidence of gunfire in the area, a report shows.
HIT-AND-RUN
Pedro Fernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck a garbage can and a mailbox at his property, 2613 S. Main St., around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop to exchange information.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile boy ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
Brandy Slabach, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday a case of fraud involving her bank account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.