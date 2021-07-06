A Milford couple were airlifted from the scene of a crash at C.R. 29 and C.R. 52 at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday.
One is listed by police as in critical condition.
Brenda Foster, 68, Milford, suffered internal injuries when the 2017 Nissan Rogue she was driving south on C.R. 29 was struck by a 2013 Nissan Altima, according to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The Altima, driven by Lantz Garrett, 30, Warsaw, was westbound on C.R. 52 and failed to stop for a stop sign at the C.R. 29 intersection, deputies reported. His vehicle caught fire.
There was heavy damage to both vehicles.
Foster was airlifted to an unnamed hospital and was listed on the report as in critical condition.
A passenger in Foster’s vehicle, Allan Foster, 72, Milford, complained of chest pain and was also airlifted to the hospital. Police said his injuries are nonlife-threatening.
Garrett was checked by paramedics and released at the scene. He was cited for disregarding a stop sign, causing bodily injury.
New Paris man critically injured in crash
Bryan Howard, 50, New Paris, man suffered a skull fracture and numerous other facial fractures when his motorcycle and a car crashed in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road at 1:12 p.m. Monday. The other driver fled the scene.
Howard was driving his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southeast on Elkhart Road, and according to video evidence found by Goshen police, the second vehicle was also southeast bound. Police reported that traffic appeared to be stopping for a red light at Ferndale Road.
Howard apparently did not see the slowdown and got too close to the other vehicle, so he attempted to maneuver around that vehicle, police reported. While going by that vehicle, the motorcycle and vehicle collided causing the motorcycle to then crash to the side, ejecting Howard.
Police noted that bystanders moved the motorcycle and the other vehicle fled the scene.
Howard was airlifted to Memorial Hospital of South Bend, where police said he was in critical condition.
Howard was not wearing a helmet.
The only description of the other vehicle in the police report is that it was orange.
Girl runover by car
A 9-year-old Goshen girl was run over by a car in her driveway at 1825 Berkey Ave. at 10:17 p.m. Monday.
Callie Vargas Flores was standing next to the driver’s door of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix owned by Mariela Sanchez, Goshen, according to a Goshen police report. The vehicle was facing north in the driveway and when Vargas Flores shut off the car, for some undetermined reason it began rolling backward.
The car ran over her right foot, Goshen police reported, and continued backward causing her to fall to the ground. As this happened, the front wheel on the driver’s side ran over her abdomen.
She was airlifted to Memorial Hospital of South Bend, according to police.
‘Medical event’ leads to fatal crash
A 91-year-old Leesburg man experiencing a “medical event” died following a crash at 7 p.m. Monday.
James S. Gall was driving a 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood north on C.R. 400 East when it left the west side of the road, struck a fence and came to rest against the south side of an unoccupied home causing damage, according to information provided by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.
Gall was taken to a Warsaw hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Kosciusko County Coroner Anthony Ciriello reported that Gall suffered a medical event immediately prior to the crash.
CRASH
A car driven by Elizabeth Marcink, LaGrange, collided with an SUV driven by Alejandro Ruiz Aguilar, Kissimmee, Florida, when Marcink ran a red light while turning left from Ind. 15 onto U.S. 20 around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The report indicates Marcink and passenger in her car, Allison Marcink of LaGrange, had injuries from the crash. Marcink was also cited by police for disregarding a traffic control device, according to the release.
Ruiz Aguilar did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Allan Salmons, 31, 10817 E. McKinley Hwy., Osceola, and Indira Cravens, 46, 2730 Ridgewood Drive, Apt. B, Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police at 1:21 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East., on theft charges. They were released by Goshen police on a written promise to appear in court.
• Brad Weaver, 45, 106 Union St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:08 p.m. Thursday on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator. Weaver was stopped on C.R. 23, south of U.S. 6, while operating a box truck, police reported. He was taken to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tyre Simpson, 25, no address listed, was cited into court for leaving the scene of a crash that occurred at 3:21 p.m. Friday. According to Elkhart County deputies, Simpson was the driver of an SUV that collided with another vehicle in the area of C.R. 13 and Sunnyside Avenue and then fled the scene.
• Deanna Singleton, 27, no address listed, was cited into court and released on a charge of possession of marijuana at 8:48 p.m. Saturday. Elkhart County deputies reported that Singleton was arrested in the parking lot of the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26 after officers investigated the report of someone smelling marijuana coming from a vehicle.
• Zacharia Young, 32, 22127 Seneca Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:56 p.m. Saturday on a charge of invasion of privacy. Young is accused of violating a protective order.
• Cody Gibson, 26, 15300 U.S. 6, Lot 57, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:25 p.m. Saturday on a charge of resisting law enforcement. Gibson is accused of fleeing from police on foot in the area of 72195 Ind. 13. He was caught and taken to the Elkhart County jail. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Jack Ruth, 33, 185 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:56 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of children at 18404 Brewster Drive, Bristol. He was taken to the Elkhart County jail. Police added that he also had a warrant for his arrest out of Niles, Michigan.
• Maria Rivera, 31, 3 Winchester Trail, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after officers were called to the Meijer Gas Station, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 12:36 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a white van crashing into a light colored passenger car multiple times. Rivera was booked into the county jail.
• Debra Shoudel, 62, 902 Huntington St., Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. She was released pending a court date.
• Rafael Hernandez-Walton, 20, 206 Crescent St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule 1 substance following a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincolnway East and East Plymouth Avenue at 5:20 p.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Bruce Davis, 29, 507 Dewey Ave., was arrested by Goshen police and jailed in Cass County, Michigan, on charges of resisting law enforcement, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringes and reckless driving following a pursuit that started around 1:35 a.m. Sunday. According to a report, there was an attempted traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street, but police were then led on a pursuit that ended in Cass County.
• Joshua Thomas, 30, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Main and Pike streets around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.
• Alvin Phillips, 40, 2740 Pinewood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the 1600 block of Elkhart Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said there were no injuries in the crash.
• Charles Neal, 30, 825 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at the Roxbury Park mobile home park around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Casey Torres, 20, Cromwell, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of dealing marijuana following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Peddler’s Village roads around 7:25 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, George Lucero, 18, 301 S. Fourth St., Elkhart, was also arrested and then jailed on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of a handgun without a permit.
• Lisa Adkins, 45, 356, Stone Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street around 3:10 p.m. Saturday.
• Michalla Pierce, 24, and Sidnee Brubaker, 22, both of South Bend, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Bashor and Greene roads around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Pierce and Brubaker were then released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Benjamin Burgess, 62, 30155 C.R. 18, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
• Brett Goble, 27, 702 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving without a license following a short pursuit that started when police attempted a traffic stop at North Seventh Street and East Lincoln Avenue around 12:35 a.m. Saturday.
• Keith Tunis, 44, 417 S. Riverside Blvd., was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator after police investigated a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 700 block of W. Pike St. around 9 p.m. Friday.
• Blaise Henry, 19, 821 S. 12th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East around 5:05 p.m. Friday. Henry, who was a passenger in the stopped vehicle, was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Travis Fry, 46, 1501 Clover Creek Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana as well as on a warrant after police responded to a possible situation at 1834 Westplains Drive around 2:35 p.m. Friday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Tabatha Costella, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:05 p.m. Monday that three juveniles entered her home without permission and began arguing with her stepson. The trio left the scene before police arrived.
• Gina Xayyavongsa reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:14 p.m. June 30 that 81 Timberbrook Circle was broken into between 5:30 a.m. and 4:12 p.m. that day. A door was force open and nothing appeared to be taken, police reported.
THEFTS
• Elizabeth Snider, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:32 p.m. Monday that her daughter-in-law’s bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave.
• Two vehicles were stolen from 54188 Southwood Drive between 5 p.m. June 27 and 9:51 p.m. June 28, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Tyler Stewart had a green 2006 Chevrolet Rail Blazer stolen, while Douglas Orrick had a 2011 Jeep Compass stolen.
• A Chihuahua was stolen from the front yard of Veronica Alvarado-Vega, 64712 C.R. 38, Goshen, between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and reported the theft to Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:54 p.m. that day.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police two juveniles were caught shoplifting at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 2:50 p.m. Saturday. The juveniles were released to their guardians after police responded, according to a report.
• Lenora Hirschler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of her bicycle from a home, 912 S. Seventh St., around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
• Staff at Low Bob’s Discount Tobacco reported to Goshen police a man stole merchandise from the store, 434 W. Pike St., around 6:05 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Keystone RV reported to Goshen police Friday two trailers were stolen from the business, 2769 Elders Road, sometime last weekend.
• Tyler Bitting, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from Monteith Tire, 1021 N. Greene Road, around 8:25 a.m. Friday.
RESISTING ARREST
• Goshen police attempted to stop a motorcycle on U.S. 33, near Lewis Street, at 2 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the motorcycle led police on a high speed pursuit into the south side of the Elkhart city limits. The pursuit was terminated after police lost sight of the vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• A Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 4:36 p.m. Monday that he saw four boys marking on the side of a building at 514 W. Lincoln Ave.
• Mark Davis, 58325 Jefferson Ridge Drive, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:06 a.m. June 30 that his vehicle and residence were vandalized between 10 p.m. June 29 and 5 a.m. June 30.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Heather Cripe reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4 p.m. June 23 that while stopped at C.R. 37 and 38, her 2016 GMC Sierra was stuck by a semitruck, which then fled the scene heading west on C.R. 38.
• Cassea Drury, South Bend, reported to Goshen police a crash at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
• Jack Neff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
BATTERY
• Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a fight with multiple people at 7:50 a.m. Thursday. Police reported that the fight was at 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 123B, Bristol. Those involved had minor injuries and no medical treatment was needed.
• Beau Raber reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:15 p.m. Friday that he was battered by someone he knows, causing him swelling above his left and eye and a small abrasion. The battery occurred at 58062 Ox Bow Drive, police reported. During their investigation, police reported that the suspect had a handgun but did not have a license to carry it and he discharged the handgun near Raber’s home.
• Staff at Taco Bell reported to Goshen police a person threw a beer can through the drive-thru window during an altercation at the restaurant, 701 Pike St., around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.
• Jaliahs Curry, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered by a male at a home, 608 N. Second St., around 10:35 p.m. Friday.
FRAUD
• Walker Resources LLC, 15840 C.R. 42, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:40 p.m. Thursday that between 5 p.m. June 25 and noon June 29 someone committed fraudulent activity.
• An employee of Martin’s Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road, filed a report with Goshen police at 8:50 a.m. Sunday indicating a counterfeit $20 bill has been used at the store the day before.
• Staff at Martin’s Supermarket reported to Goshen police Friday two fraudulent checks were used at the store, 1527 Bashor Road.
