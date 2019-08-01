POLICE NEWS: Meth-dealing case awaits man jailed for auto theft

A man charged with auto theft in Elkhart County faces a larger drug-dealing case in Kosciusko County.
Kevin Klaehn, 26, Albion, was arrested by Wakarusa police and jailed on the felony auto theft count after police responded to a report of a man in a stolen car at Prime Time Manufacturing, 66149 Ind. 19, around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Klaehn told police he borrowed the car from a person in Fort Wayne. Police checked and learned the car had been reported stolen in Warsaw, the affidavit shows.
Following his arrest, the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s office filed a case Thursday charging Klaehn with three felony counts of dealing methamphetamine and three felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, court information shows.
Klaehn allegedly sold meth during undercover deals set up by the county’s Net43 Drug Task Force in April and May, the affidavit in that case shows.
A warrant was issued Thursday for Klaehn’s arrest in Kosciusko County.
ARRESTS
• Davin Gartley, 43, Chicago, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after police encountered him in the lot of the Conoco gas station, 112 W. Pike St., around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• Artis Jackson, 52, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the lot of Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St., around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
• Elkhart County police arrested a juvenile boy and placed him at the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and driving without a license following a pursuit into South Bend Wednesday. Police said the boy fled from police in the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 28 around 12:45 p.m. He was later arrested in the 1300 block of East Donald Street in South Bend.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Taqueria Tijuana II reported to Goshen police counterfeit bills were used at the restaurant, 1305 Lincolnway East, around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Gregory Hurd reported to Elkhart County police the C.R. 17 boat launch was vandalized with spray-painted obscenities and vulgar images at 54811 River Launch Court in Bristol around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.
• Jessica Juarez, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police the tires on her vehicles were cut while it was parked at a home, 695 S. Hawthorne St., in Bristol around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Curtis Birtha Jr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief to his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 205 W. Oakridge Ave., around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Goshen City Church of the Brethren reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief that occurred at the church, 203 N. Fifth St., around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
• Ciara Ramirez-Pizana, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
BURGLARIES
• Christina Rider, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her storage unit was broken into at Spacemaker Self Storage, 3031 Peddlers Village Road, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Celydia Pennington, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a TV, radio, DVDs and clothes were stolen during a burglary at a home in the 19000 block of C.R. 20 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• John Kuipers, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police the temporary license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 508 W. Lincoln Ave. around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
• Diego Villa, Cromwell, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen from a Keystone RV plant, 2420 Davis Drive, around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jose Castillo reported to Goshen police a leaf blower and a hedge trimmer were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1503 Westmoor Pkwy., around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Wednesday a theft from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred July 20.
HIT-AND-RUN
Martin Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at 1400 W. Lincoln Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
VEHICLE ENTRY
Sean Staulding, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was entered into while it was parked at a home, 1725 Bashor Road, sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
VEHICLE RECOVERED
Staff at Arbor Lakes Apartments reported to Elkhart County police a suspicious vehicle without wheels was located at the complex in Elkhart. Police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in a case made to Goshen police. The vehicle was recovered.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Gerald Walters, 34, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Tuesday.
